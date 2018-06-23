SC Republican Katie Arrington Seriously Injured in Fatal Crash

South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington was seriously injured in a fatal head on collision Friday night. She and a friend, who also survived, were driving to an event where Arrington was set to get an award in Hilton Head when the car they were traveling in was struck by a wrong way driver who was killed.

“As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family,” family or staff posted on her Twitter account early Saturday.

Last night, Katie Arrington and her friend were traveling to Hilton Head, where Katie was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization this morning. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Arrington and friend, Jacquelin Goff, were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Arrington sustained serious injuries including a back and rib fractures. She underwent surgery that required partial removal of her small intestine and a potion of her colon. Her Twitter feed has been continuously updating with details on her condition. The latest is she also suffered a partial venial collapse in her legs. She is scheduled for additional surgeries and may be hospitalized for weeks.

Arrington defeated Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary for the District 1 seat on June 12. Sanford had been a target of Pres. Donald J. Trump in the days before and after the primary.

Earlier this week in a House Republicans, CNN reported, Trump asked the assembled if Sanford was there. Trump had sharply condemned the South Carolina Republican for his public criticism of the president.

Had a great meeting with the House GOP last night at the Capitol. They applauded and laughed loudly when I mentioned my experience with Mark Sanford. I have never been a fan of his! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

.

Sources told CNN Trump called Sanford, “nasty guy.”