Samantha Mears: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 19-year-old Montana woman is accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, hiding until he came home and then raping him while holding a machete, authorities say. Samantha Mears was arrested June 22 on several charges, KTVQ-TV reports.

The man told police that when he arrived home, he found Mears hiding in his house. As she held a machete, she ordered him to get on the bed and remove his clothes, the news station reports. She then took off her pants and climbed on top of him, “engaging in intercourse,” while still holding the machete, police said in court documents. The man told police he felt he could not leave the room without being hurt by Mears. He was eventually able to escape and called 911. The victim took pictures of Mears holding the machete while on his bed before police arrived, according to KTVQ.

The incident occurred in Great Falls, Montana. Mears was charged with aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon, both felonies, along with several misdemeanors, including unlawful restraint, partner/family member assault and two counts of criminal mischief, online records show. It is not clear if Mears has hired an attorney and she could not be reached for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mears Bit Him on the Arm, Ripped a Piece of Trim Off the Wall & Urinated on His Bed, Police Say

Samantha Mears broke into the victim’s house on the night of June 22 while no one was home, according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun. Great Falls Police officers were dispatched about 11 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. The victim told police Mears had entered the home while the victim, identified as S.D., was at the gas station and the rest of the home’s tenants were elsewhere. When the victim returned home, he noticed a few things out of place, he told police.

“Mears then emerged from behind the bedroom door, approached S.D. from behind and held a machete up to his neck,” the court document states. “Mears then ordered S.D. to get on the bed and remove his clothes. S.D. complied with her demands out of fear for his safety. S.D. told me that he did not feel he could leave the room at this time or he would be hurt.”

The victim told police that when he was on the bed, “Mears removed her pants and crawled on top,” of him. “S.D. told me that he engaged in intercourse with Mears after he had become aroused by seeing her without any under garments on. Once S.D. had ejaculated, he attempted to push Mears off of him to end the intercourse. Mears then bit S.D. on the left arm and continued having sex with him until he was no longer erect. S.D. had a (bite) mark on his left arm consistent with being bitten by another person. S.D. told me that Mears held onto the machete during the intercourse.”

The victim told police Mears then sat on the bed, “still armed with the machete,” with her back against the wall. He then took photos of Mears in that position, police said, which were given to officers. “Mears and S.D. then began to argue. During the argument, Mears ripped a large piece of trim off the wall … Mears then intentionally urinated herself while sitting on the bed.”

According to court documents, the victim then heard his sister enter the house. He texted her and told her to leave. As the victim and Mears continued to argue, the victim called 911 but pretended to be calling a man named “Doug,” so he would not alert Mears that he was actually calling for help. He was then slowly able to back to the door and escape from the room while Mears was still armed with the machete. He then grabbed his sister and they fled from the home as officers arrived.

2. She Was Accused of Strangling Her Ex During an Incident in April

Mears was charged with strangulation in an incident involving the same victim in April 2018, according to the Great Falls Tribune. Mears was accused in that case of grabbing the victim’s hair and hitting him in the face. He told police he was able to get Mears off of him, “but was hesitant about physically protecting himself, as he thought he would get into legal trouble if he did,” the Tribune reports. He told police the argument continued and Mears began strangling him by pressing her thumbs on his windpipes.

After police arrived at the June 22 incident, Mears told police she was the victim, according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.

“Mears told me that S.D. had kidnapped her then given her a machete to protect herself,” an officer wrote in the arrest report. “Mears then told me that she and S.D. had consensual intercourse. Mears was not making much sense and would often ramble on in her answers with information that did not even pertain to my questions.”

3. Mears Is a Great Falls Native, Had Dated the Victim for Several Years & Posted Videos on YouTube in Hopes of Launching a Singing Career by Catching ‘Ellen’s’ Attention

Samantha Mears is a native of Great Falls, Montana, and graduate from Great Falls High School, according to her Facebook page. She and the victim had been dating for seven years, according to court documents obtained by the Great Falls Tribune.

Mears has a YouTube channel where she posted videos of herself singing last year and wrote that she was hoping to launch a music career.

“If you want to send me to America’s Got Talent please like as many times as you can my goal is to meet Ellen DeGeneres and meet Ozzy Osbourne before he passes away because he is my inspiration and I would love to meet him,” she wrote on one of the videos.

4. She Released From Custody on $50,000 Bail

Mears has been released from custody on $50,000 bail, records show. Mears was ordered to not have any contact with the victim and not possess any weapons. It is not clear when she is scheduled to appear in court next. She faces several years in prison if convicted of the charges against her.

According to Montana law, aggravated burglary is a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison. Assault with a weapon is also a felony and carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Mears was also charged with several misdemeanors that carry jail sentences.

The strangulation charge she was arrested on in April is a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison. She was released on her own recognizance after being arrested in that case.

5. Some Have Questioned Why Mears Was Not Charged With Rape or Sexual Assault

While Mears is facing several serious charges, some on social media have questioned why she was not charged with rape or sexual assault. Prosecutors and police have not commented about whether the investigation is ongoing and if those charges could still be brought. They have also not said why she was not initially charge with rape or another similar charge, such as sexual intercourse without consent.

“Why is this not being reported as a rape? Forcing someone to have sex with you is the literal definition of rape regardless of the gender of the survivor,” Kayt Huff wrote in a comment on KTVQ’s Facebook page.

Saria Love added, “She needs to be charged for the literal rape she committed.”