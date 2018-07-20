Branson Duck Accident Victims: Eight People Have Died

What’s known about the victims of the tragic Branson duck boat accident in nearby Table Rock Lake? According to the Stone County sheriff, eight people have died in the accident, likely from drowning.

The names, ages and biographies of the victims were not yet known on the evening of July 19, 2018 as a rescue and recovery mission remained underway in the lake, where the duck boat rested underwater after flipping over. However, the sheriff provided additional details about the number of victims and what happened. This post will be updated with tributes to each victim as the names are released.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Sheriff Says Eight People Died & Seven More Victims Were Rushed to the Hospital

8 confirmed fatalities from a Ride the Ducks boat sinking pic.twitter.com/vAmh5KcOpG — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

The massive rescue effort was underway at Table Rock Lake after the tourist duck boat carrying 31 people capsized, possibly due to high winds, taking the lives of eight people.

“We have eight confirmed fatalities,” the Stone County sheriff said in a news conference, adding that the victims perished from drowning. Seven other people were taken to the hospital. “This is going to be an all night and into tomorrow, we’re still going to be working on this.” One dive team was in the water as the sheriff spoke late in the evening hours of July 19, 2018, and another dive team was on the way.

Still a very active scene. Very dark besides the police lights in this area pic.twitter.com/KlRsrtWsMb — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

“Need a water rescue. Will be north of the show boats. Will be a duck that has capsized. We have approximately 30 individuals in the water,” a dispatcher says in the early scanner audio of the tragedy. Here’s the early scanner audio:

Here’s more dispatch audio:

There’s a “duck with people in the water,” an officer also says in the audio. The situation was called a “water rescue on Table Rock.” An officer says, “It’s out on the lake. It’s flipped over, and there’s 30 people in the water.” At the same time, officers were dealing with heavy rains and power lines down.

Family Members Were Urged to Go to Branson City Hall for Information on Their Loved Ones

Branson City Hall is where family members should go for information, the sheriff said. “I believe it was caused by the weather,” the sheriff added of the tragedy. “It capsized and sank…The duck is still in the water… it sank.”

There was a sheriff’s deputy on the boat as security who was immediately in the water rescuing people, he said. “It’s going to be a challenging night,” the sheriff said.

Authorities are classifying the tragedy as a “mass casualty incident.”

The Sheriff Declined to Say Whether Children Died but There Were Reportedly Children on the Duck Boat

Multiple casualties after a Ride the Ducks #Branson vehicle capsized on Table Rock Lake. pic.twitter.com/HrbPKfQZF7 — Sara Karnes (@Sara_Karnes) July 20, 2018

The sheriff declined to say whether some of the fatalities were children and said it remained a rescue and recovery mission. There are people still missing, but it’s not yet clear how many people are missing.

The boat is reportedly underwater and can’t be seen from the surface.

The first video to emerge from the scene was posted by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, the lead response agency to the scene of the tragedy. It shows an eerily idyllic view of the lake as well as rescue officers at the scene.The coroner has been called out for people who died. S

The Branson Belle Was Not Involved

Authorities: 'Mass casualty incident' reported at Table Rock Lake involving boat near Branson, Missouri >> https://t.co/eWYSWay2Qg pic.twitter.com/YIcJ22Tdpc — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 20, 2018

Southern Stone Fire, which is the lead agency responding to the scene, wrote, “Crews from multiple agencies are on scene of an MCI ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ ‘tourist type boat involved’ this is on Table Rock Lake, Stone County, Branson Missouri. Taney County assisting. Several patients transported to area hospital. Divers on scene. Staging at Branson Belle. However the Branson Belle is not involved. More info to follow.” The number of overall injured victims is not yet clear.

The department also confirmed there were more than 20 people on the boat, writing on Facebook, “*Boat Dock Emergency/Branson Belle Dock* reported 20+ occupants. Full Response from multiple agencies responding. 7:12pm.”

The cause was reported to be major wind in radio scanner traffic, although this was not yet confirmed by authorities. You can listen to live scanner audio here.

“Major Wind causes major incident on Table Rock Lake, Branson Ride the Ducks Capsized 30 people in the water, Other Boater Problems, Showboat Branson Bell Staging Area and State Park over 6 fatalities, Divers Searching. Also other area damage,” the scanner audio caption on Broadcastify said. However, the reports of fatalities are not yet confirmed. Be aware that conflicting information often emerges in the early stages of breaking tragedies.

The website for Ride the Ducks reads, “Ride through the scenic Ozarks on our amphibian Duck that goes right from land into the river. Climb to the top of the Mountain, discover the history behind some of America’s unique military vehicles then cruise Table Rock Lake. Quack along with the captain and the music aboard this 70-minute Ozark adventure.” Despite media reports, authorities have not yet confirmed the company that owns the affected boat, however.

The City of Branson Offered Prayers for Those Involved

The City of Branson confirmed that there was an incident. “We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt.,” the city wrote on Twitter on the evening of July 19, 2018.

We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt. — City of Branson (@CityofBranson) July 20, 2018

Southern Stone Fire also reported on Twitter, “*Boat Dock Emergency/Branson Belle Dock* reported 20+ occupants. Full Response from multiple agencies responding. 7:12pm.” The page then clarified: “crews are on scene and assessing the incident. This incident does not involve the Branson Belle. This is the staging area only.”

The Ride the Ducks boat is a major tourist attraction in Branson.

According to Fox 5, “Fox 5 received reports of possible casualties at the ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat on Table Rock.” The television station added, “Multiple agencies began working just after 7pm this evening to rescue twenty or more occupants were reportedly thrown into the lake when the boat capsized.”

This article is being updated as more information is learned about the victims.