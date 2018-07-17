Drudge Report & Breitbart Both Down on July 17

Drudge is down, and now Breitbart News pic.twitter.com/X3QZzDHXSt — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 17, 2018

Drudge Report and Breitbart were both down for users in the U.S. on the afternoon of July 17. There is no confirmation as to what has caused the outage. By 3:50 p.m., both websites were back up and running.

It comes 24 hours after Amazon went down just as Prime Day began.

At the same time as the conservative news outage, Blizzard Entertainment said in a tweet that Warcraft gamers were experiencing “latency or loss of connection.” Pokemon GO Hub tweeted similar issues, blaming the problem on Google Cloud’s load balancer. The tweet said the problem was affecting Snaptchat, Discord, Rocket League, Spotify, Pokemon Go, Ingress and Social Blade.