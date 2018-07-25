Elin Ersson Protesting Afghani Migrant’s Deportation

Elin Ersson’s protest of an Afghani man’s deportation from Sweden to Afghanistan has gone viral. On July 23, Ersson began a Facebook live stream as she boarded a flight from Gothenburg in Sweden, bound for Istanbul, Turkey.
Ersson, an asylum activist, bought a ticket for the flight when a group she is affiliated with learned that a man was due to be deported back to Afghanistan. Ersson refuses to take her seat until the man was removed from the flight, ensuring that the plane could not take off. During her protest, Ersson is met with both encouragement and opposition from the passengers. Airport security staff make it clear in the video that they will not use force to remove Ersson.
One angry passenger attempted to take Ersson’s phone from her, she tells him, “What is more important, a life, or your time? … I want him to get off the plane because he is not safe in Afghanistan. I am trying to change my country’s rules, I don’t like them. It is not right to send people to hell.”
When an air steward asks Ersson to stop filming, she responds by saying, “I am doing what I can to save a person’s life. As long as a person is standing up the pilot cannot take off. All I want to do is stop the deportation and then I will comply with the rules here. This is all perfectly legal and I have not committed a crime.”
Ersson tells one disgruntled passenger, “I don’t want a man’s life to be taken away just because you don’t want to miss your flight. I am not going to sit down until the person is off the plane.” A Turkish passenger and a group of soccer players can be seen joining Ersson’s protest. The soccer players had just appeared in the Gothia Cup, a youth soccer tournament.
The Guardian reports that Swedavia, the company that runs the airport in Gothenburg, confirmed that the Afghani man was removed from the plane.
Deutsche Welle reports that under Swedish law, those who do not comply with a pilot’s instructions on board a plane can face fines and up to six months in prison.
According to Facebook, Ersson is a student at Gothenburg University. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than one million times.
Ersson’s actions have seen her hailed as a hero by many on Twitter. Here are some of the most poignant messages of support:
Deutsche Welle reports that the Afghani man remains in custody and will be deported some time in the future.
The Swedish Migration Board’s decision that Afghanistan is safe for migrants who have their applications denied has drawn huge criticism. Deportations were suspended for a period in January 2018 when a Taliban attack killed more than 100 people in a hotel. SBS reports that in 2016, European countries have deported more than 10,000 Afghani migrants.