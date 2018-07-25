Elin Ersson Protesting Afghani Migrant’s Deportation

Elin Ersson’s protest of an Afghani man’s deportation from Sweden to Afghanistan has gone viral. On July 23, Ersson began a Facebook live stream as she boarded a flight from Gothenburg in Sweden, bound for Istanbul, Turkey.

Ersson, an asylum activist, bought a ticket for the flight when a group she is affiliated with learned that a man was due to be deported back to Afghanistan. Ersson refuses to take her seat until the man was removed from the flight, ensuring that the plane could not take off. During her protest, Ersson is met with both encouragement and opposition from the passengers. Airport security staff make it clear in the video that they will not use force to remove Ersson.

One angry passenger attempted to take Ersson’s phone from her, she tells him, “What is more important, a life, or your time? … I want him to get off the plane because he is not safe in Afghanistan. I am trying to change my country’s rules, I don’t like them. It is not right to send people to hell.”

When an air steward asks Ersson to stop filming, she responds by saying, “I am doing what I can to save a person’s life. As long as a person is standing up the pilot cannot take off. All I want to do is stop the deportation and then I will comply with the rules here. This is all perfectly legal and I have not committed a crime.”

Ersson tells one disgruntled passenger, “I don’t want a man’s life to be taken away just because you don’t want to miss your flight. I am not going to sit down until the person is off the plane.” A Turkish passenger and a group of soccer players can be seen joining Ersson’s protest. The soccer players had just appeared in the Gothia Cup, a youth soccer tournament.

The Guardian reports that Swedavia, the company that runs the airport in Gothenburg, confirmed that the Afghani man was removed from the plane.

Deutsche Welle reports that under Swedish law, those who do not comply with a pilot’s instructions on board a plane can face fines and up to six months in prison.

According to Facebook, Ersson is a student at Gothenburg University. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than one million times.

Ersson’s actions have seen her hailed as a hero by many on Twitter. Here are some of the most poignant messages of support:

A brave European girl called Elin refused to take her seat in a plane going from Gothenburg to Turkey, to prevent the deportation of an Afghani man back to his country through İstanbul. And she actually STOPPED IT! #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/Lz3ypyH0mz — Luna Safwan (@LunaSafwan) July 23, 2018

#ElinErsson is teaching us all a lesson. She did not care about other passengers harassing her nor about the authorities. She did what was right.

What an incredible woman. https://t.co/P5I7r7Y6oC — Lisi Salzbrunn (@lisisalzbrunn) July 24, 2018

#ElinErsson, thank you for your stand, for your courage, compassion and hope. You have sent us all a message to stand up in what we believe in and not shy away from what is right. — Matt Oduor (@MattOduor) July 24, 2018

Elin Ersson just stopped a 52 year old man from being deported to #Afghanistan yesterday by legally refusing to sit down until the man was removed from the plane. It only takes one person. You know what to do. #ElinErsson #RefugeesWelcome #Refugeeshttps://t.co/QYMoinNWMy — Emmanuelle Chaze (@EmmanuelleChaze) July 24, 2018

#ElinErsson Is an example of the power that we all have. The British man who tried to steal her phone is an example of the boot licking shit heads that people like her have to suffer day to day. So much love for this woman and the bravery she displayed — Dean Harris (@originaldadjoke) July 24, 2018

#ElinErsson is a queen for not being selfish and preventing the deportation of a young man to afghanistan. A true fucking #shero and a role model to all of us. 💯 — Lisi Salzbrunn (@lisisalzbrunn) July 24, 2018

This sweet girl from Sweden stopped a #deportation to #Afghanistan by not sitting down until the person that should be deported was off the plane. What a hero you are #elinersson https://t.co/LuNDmGOaHe @Refugees@refugeecouncil @RefugeesIntl @UNICEFAfg — Katharina (@holgersdaughter) July 24, 2018

What a great young woman! #Afghanistan is #notsafe and everybody who is going to be deportated there needs our #solidarity. It’s so easy but so #brave and exceptional at the same time to stand up for another human.

Just watch what #ElinErsson did 👇https://t.co/fVl3m0MqB5 — Florian Stritzke (@StritzkeFlorian) July 24, 2018

what a brave lady. Your courage in stopping this deportation to Afghanistan was wonderful x #ElinErsson — Chris Dossett (@Dossman59) July 24, 2018

This is what a human rights defender looks like. Inspiring footage of young Swedish woman stopping the deportation of a man from Gothenburg to Afghanistan. She refused to sit down until he was taken off the plane. https://t.co/JHIZ0ySnq8 — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) July 24, 2018

Deutsche Welle reports that the Afghani man remains in custody and will be deported some time in the future.

The Swedish Migration Board’s decision that Afghanistan is safe for migrants who have their applications denied has drawn huge criticism. Deportations were suspended for a period in January 2018 when a Taliban attack killed more than 100 people in a hotel. SBS reports that in 2016, European countries have deported more than 10,000 Afghani migrants.