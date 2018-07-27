Erika Chavolla: McDonald’s Employee in Viral Milkshake Fight Video

Erika Chavolla is the McDonald’s employee who appeared to fight Sabrinah Fontelar in Las Vegas after a dispute over the soda fountain. The video was first uploaded by Marie Dayag on July 26 and has been viewed millions of times across the world. The brawl erupted when Fontelar, 24, asked for a cup for water and Chavolla, 24, shut down the soda fountain, preventing Fontelar from getting free soda. Words were exchanged for minute until Chavolla stormed from behind the counter to confront Fontelar. Fists are thrown as the pair brawled as other staff and customers attempted to hold Chavolla back.

Fontelar has identified herself on Instagram as the customer in the video. In a Facetime with Marie Dayag, that was posted to Dayag’s Facebook page, Chavolla identified herself as the McDonald’s employee. Fontelar says on her Instagram page that she was charged with battery due to the altercation.

According to her Facebook page, Chavolla lives is from and lives in Las Vegas. Chavolla graduated from Mojave High School in 2012. Chavolla describes herself as being self-employed and says that her previous job was at Chopstick Tattoo where she says she worked as a tattoo artist and piercer. Romantically, Chavolla says that she is interested in both men and women. Chavolla goes by the moniker Shivers Bytch on her Facebook page. In 2012, Chavolla says that she got engaged and married. In 2014, Chavolla then says she was in a relationship with a man named Francisco Milian. Milian says on her page that he is “separated.”

Chavolla told Dayag that she is still working at McDonald’s after the incident. Chavolla added that the only blood she saw was a scratch on her arm from hitting Fontenah in the teeth. Chavolla said, “It’s crazy, people think just ’cause you’re working… She was trying to smack for a long time. I wasn’t even going to hit her. When there’s a big girl coming towards her, she started freaking out. Don’t talk about my mama.”

When talking about the video, Chavolla said, “That s*** was crazy. It went everywhere… I seen all the mean stuff they posting.”

Close to the end of the video, Chavolla can be heard saying, “My mama ain’t dead, you respect my mama.”

On her Instagram page, Marie Dayag identifies herself as, “THE ONE WHO RECORDED THE VIDEO.” In the YouTube description of the video, Dayag wrote, “So this happened at McDonald’s… the lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn’t letting her get a free soda.”