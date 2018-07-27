Sabrinah Fontelar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sabrinah Fontelar, of Las Vegas, was identified as the woman who took a brutal beating from an employee at a Nevada McDonald’s Thursday. Nevada resident Marie Dayag filmed the confrontation and uploaded it to Instagram, and the video has since gone viral.

Erika Chavolla, 24, was also identified as the employee that beat up Fontelar. The two got into a dispute while Chavolla was working after Fontelar allegedly tried to fill up a water cup with free soda. Fontelar bragged on Instagram that she was the customer in the video.

Here’s what you need to know about Fontelar:

1. The Fight Started After Fontelar Asked For a Water Cup & Tried to Fill it With Soda Instead

According to Dayag, who filmed the fight, a customer asked for a water cup and then allegedly tried to fill it with soda. The McDonald’s supervisor turned off the soda machine to prevent the woman from filling her water cup with a soft drink, which angered the customer.

In the original footage, the customer can be seen yelling “fight me,” and throwing a french fry at the McDonald’s employee shortly before the fight broke out. The fast food employee steps out from behind the counter and the customer throws a milkshake at her and hits her in the face with a food tray.

The employee then grabs the woman and starts punching her repeatedly in the face while another employee tries to break up the fight. The employee violently swings the woman across a table and continues to pummel her before the second employee tries to intervene. However, the second employee takes an elbow to the face in the process, gives up trying to restrain her, and throws a few punches herself.

The original employee that was fighting the customer takes back over, throws the woman on the table again and starts shouting “you talk about my mom b–ch, my mama ain’t dead, you respect my mama.”

The employee starts to walk away before the customer comes after her again, this time brandishing a chair. The employee takes the chair, sets it back on the floor and walks away.

2. Fontelar Posted a Screenshot of the Fight on Instagram with the Caption “Fat B–ch” But Users Commented Support for Chavolla Over Fontelar

Fontelar posted a screenshot of the video on her Instagram account with the caption “fat b–ch!!” after the video made its rounds on social media.

She also updated the bio of her account stating: “Yea that was me at McDonald, had to handle my business.”

Her Instagram account is limited, with a mere 47 followers and 5 public posts. One picture shows Fontelar completely nude with two black bars censoring her privates, and another of her wearing nothing but a shirt and no pants. The other two pictures show her with friends.

Comments on the picture of the screenshot show more support for Chavolla than Fontelar. One user commented that Fontelar “deserved the ass kicking.”

Fontelar claimed on social media she was charged with battery over the incident.

3. A Former Shift Supervisor and Cashier, Fontelar Studied Pharmacy at Pima Medical Institute & is From Sacramento

Fontelar’s Facebook shows several former jobs working in sales and cashier positions, and that she studied Pharmacy at Pima Medical Institute, and studied for her general education credits at College of Southern Nevada.

She posted a picture back in March with the caption “you gotta understand that everybody ain’t got the same heart and mind as you.”

Her profile also shows that she was married in 2016, and that she is currently in a relationship. She worked at various stores, including Footlocker and GAP, and says she was a “keyholder” and shift manager at Chinese Laundry Shoes.

Fontelar “liked” a variety pages on Facebook, including different personal blogs, magazines, musicians, actors and athletes. LeBron James, Jackie Taylor, and Drake were among some of the pages she follows.

Fontelar currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, but hails from Sacramento, California. She listed a nickname as “Briinnii” on her profile.

4. Chavolla Sustained a Cut to Her Hand From Punching Fontelar in the Teeth – “Don’t Talk About My Mama”

Chavolla said on Thursday that she didn’t lose her job at McDonald’s following the incident. She also showed a scratch on her hand where “she hit her in the teeth.”

“It’s crazy, people think just ’cause you’re working…'” she said in a video posted on Thursday. “I wasn’t even going to hit her. When there’s a big girl coming towards her, she started freaking out.”

“Dont talk about my momma!” she added, laughing.

Chavolla said she was surprised at how quickly the video went viral.

“That s–t was crazy, it went everywhere,” she said, adding that she had also seen some of the negative comments about her size. “I seen all the mean stuff they posting.”

McDonald’s said it is investigating the incident and “do not condone the behavior depicted in this video.”

5. Twitter Was Split Over The Fight, With Some Defending Chavolla & Others Claiming Chavolla Shouldn’t Have Fought Fontelar Over a Soda

Several users on Twitter backed the employee, asking McDonald’s to not fire her and claiming it was clear from the video that the customer started the confrontation. Some even told McDonald’s to give her a raise.

Donta Morrison wrote: “I truly hope this worker doesn’t lose her job behind this ignorant ‘wanna be entitled at McDonald’s’ chick.”

“Are you f*cking kidding me? She stated the fight, what were the employees supposed to do? It was self defense from a horrible and entitle customer. Don’t start fights you can’t finish, and the customer is not always right!” Might Boy wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote: “If corporate fires the employee over the fight with the rude customer, that is very wrong on your part. They were defending themselves and the company. They should be rewarded for their actions. DO NOT FIRE OR ARREST THESE EMPLOYEES!!”

Others weren’t so impressed by the employee’s actions, stating she should be ashamed of herself, and fired immediately because a soda isn’t worth that kind of reaction.

SalemBlueCruz wrote: “those behemoths better be fired and I hope that girl sues too! All this over soda?!?”

Other Twitter users did what the internet does best and churned out memes and McDonald’s puns.

“Don’t think the one girl is ‘lovin’ it,'” another user posted.

