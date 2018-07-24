Melyda Corado, Trader Joe’s Hostage Victim, Killed by LAPD

Melyda Corado, the victim of a hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Hollywood, was fatally shot by police gunfire, police confirmed on Tuesday.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore confirmed that Melyda Marciela Corado, 27, was struck by gunfire from officers during the standoff situation.

Live Press Conference: : LAPD Chief Moore provides an update on the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred at a Tr… https://t.co/CmQlJ0u0QX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 24, 2018

Los Angeles police surrounded a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Hollywood Saturday afternoon after a suspect crashed his vehicle, leaped out and ran into the grocery store. Los Angeles police Asst. Chief Robert Arcos said a gunman barricaded himself in the store with some civilians for hours on Saturday.

Corado was inside the Trader Joe’s at the time and was killed after an armed man barricaded himself inside the store, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday at a news conference held after the suspect surrendered to police.

After hours of a tense standoff with authorities, Los Angeles police handcuffed Gene Atkins outside the store on Saturday evening, bringing an end to the hostage standoff situation.

“We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident,” Los Angeles police said on Twitter.

#BREAKING: LAPD has a man in custody. Officers have made their way inside the #TraderJoes. It looks like the situation is over. #SilverLake @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/onFiqTzOKn — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) July 22, 2018

During the initial chase, Atkins allegedly fired through the back window of his car at officers before he crashed into a pole right outside the Trader Joe’s store.

Moore said when that crash occurred, people inside the market, including Corado, moved toward the front of the business to see what was going on. As Atkins exited the car and shot at police, LAPD officers returned fire as he ran into the store.

During that shootout, Atkins sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound to his left arm, Moore said.

“I’m sorry to report that we’ve now determined through our forensic investigation that one of the officers’ rounds struck Ms. Corado as she was exiting the market and was in close proximity to Atkins,” Moore said. “Ms. Corado ran back into the store and collapsed behind the manager’s desk.”

LAPD says bullet hit Melyda Corado in the left arm then moved into her body. Moore says bullet was from one of the two responding officers shooting from stopped police car on Hyperion at suspect who was entering Trader Joe's. Corado was exiting the store as Atkins was entering. — LosFelizLedger (@LosFelizLedger) July 24, 2018

Albert Corado, Melyda’s brother, wrote on Twitter that the woman who died was his sister, Melyda Corado. “I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world. I appreciate the retweets and the love. Please respect my family’s privacy as we are still coming to terms with this. #TraderJoes #SilverLake,” he wrote.

Albert Corado told CNN of his sister, “She was the person I loved the most in the world. She was never anyone but herself for better or worse, she was herself.” He told CNN that Mely had worked at Trader Joe’s for four or five years.

Melyda was also known as Mely Corado. The coroner has also identified her as Melyda Corado and says she was 27.