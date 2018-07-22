LIVE STREAM: Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Hostage Situation Scene Video

Los Angeles police surrounded a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Hollywood Saturday afternoon after a suspect crashed his vehicle, leaped out and ran into the grocery store. The incident is being considered a hostage situation and the police have been evacuating employees and customers from the store for the last few hours.

Los Angeles police Asst. Chief Robert Arcos said a gunman is barricaded in the store with some bystanders. Other law enforcement sources said the bystanders and the gunman appeared to be in different parts of the store, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Associated Press, “Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.”

Aerial coverage from a helicopter showed officers carrying a person who appeared to be injured to a vehicle and people climbing out of a store window and down a ladder,” CNN reports. There was no word on the condition of the woman the suspect shot, and it is unclear if the TV footage of police tending to a woman is the same victim or not.

Police pulled a woman from the car that led police on a chase starting in the Hollywood area. The driver barricaded himself inside a Trader Joes’ in Silver Lake, with multiple shots being fired at the scene. Live updates: https://t.co/TxoO6jcdJA pic.twitter.com/4AXtmh735B — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 21, 2018

According to NBC Los Angeles the “LAPD was tactically working to rescue employees and suspects trapped inside. Both customers and workers could be seen running from the store to safety, but at least one customer was taken out of the store with injuries and appeared to require immediate medical attention.”

President Trump tweeted that he was “watching [the] Lost Angeles possible hostage situation very closely.”

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue updating as more information is known.