Kino Jimenez, Accused MAGA Attacker, Fired by Rumble Bar

Kino Jimenez, who is accused of attacking a teen wearing a MAGA hat, has been fired by Rumble, a San Antonio bar, which wrote that its employee’s alleged actions “go against everything that this establishment stands for.” After the establishment’s comment thread started filling up with remarks about the MAGA incident, Rumble deleted its Facebook page.

The man’s name is also Kino Ahuitzotl Jimenez. A now deleted page has him affiliated with the Texas Green Party.

The bar posted the statement on Facebook after video of the man went viral. It shows Kino Jimenez allegedly tossing a drink and then walking off with a red Make America Great Again hat. You can watch the video below but be aware that the language is graphic and includes a racial slur.

Rumble’s actions stand in stark contrast to the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky, who caused national controversy when she asked Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave the restaurant as she dined with family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumble Wrote That All People Are Welcome In Its Establishment, Regardless of Politics

In the statement before deleting its page, Rumble wrote that the man seen in the viral video was a part-time employee.

“It came to our attention earlier this evening that a part-time employee was captured on cell phone video assaulting another person at a local eatery. The assault took place, presumably, because this employee did not agree with the other individuals political stance,” the bar wrote.

“We have since terminated this employee, as his actions go against everything that this establishment stands for. Rumble has, and always will be, a bar that is as inclusive as any establishment could possibly be. THIS BAR IS A SAFE SPACE FOR EVERYONE! No matter your race, creed, ethnicity, sexual identity, and political stance, you are welcomed here! We do not condone the actions or behavior that were displayed in the cell phone video, and we never will. If you have any questions or concerns please message us privately. We support and appreciate your business.”

The teen’s mother originally shared the video on Facebook, writing, “Please help ID this ‘Scum BAG of the Year!’ My son and his friends were eating at Whataburger on Thousand Oaks last night. His friend was wearing a Patriotic Hat and this happened! It would be nice to know who he is for someone to let him know his actions are not ok! Real tough guy… approaches a group of teenagers minding their own business just having a burger! He kept his hat too! Scum bag!”

According to KENS5, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times since the teen’s mother, Patricia Spittler, posted it. The family lives in San Antonio, Texas.

The Teenager Says He Was Attacked While Dining in a Whataburger Restaurant

Hunter Richard, a 16-year-old teenager from Texas, says he was attacked at a Whataburger restaurant because he was wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat.

News4 San Antonio’s Joe Galli reports that the incident is under investigation by police and a police report was filed. According to the television station, which spoke exclusively to the teen, “Hunter said some of his hair was pulled during the assault.”

San Antonio Police have confirmed to Heavy that a police report was filed by the victim and a guardian in the case who was with them, at 6:27 PM on July 4. No arrest has been made and no warrant issued.

The Video Contains a Racial Slur

In the video, the edited version of which you can watch above and a more graphic unedited version which you can watch below, a man now named as Kino Jimenez throws a drink and walks off with a red MAGA hat. The television station reports that Richard says the man took his hat. The man’s name has not been confirmed.

In an unedited version of the video, which you can watch here, the man who throws the drink also uses a racial slur against the teenage boys who are sitting at a table in the fast-food restaurant (specifically the “N” word). Be aware that the video is disturbing.

“I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me,” the teen told the television station’s Galli.

The Red Hen Took a Difference Stance

There have been other incidents involving MAGA hats in recent months. An employee at a Vancouver restaurant was fired after he was accused of asking a customer to remove a MAGA hat if he wanted to be served. That incident came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave a Lexington, Virginia restaurant where she was dining with members of her family. Other people who work for Trump, such as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have been confronted in restaurants in recent weeks. You can watch video of the Nielsen confrontation here.

In April 2018, a New York judge dismissed a lawsuit from a man who says he was denied service at a bar in that state because he was wearing a MAGA hat. In that case, the man wearing the MAGA hat, Greg Piatek of Philadelphia, says he was told to leave The Happiest Hour bar in New York’s West Village. According to CNN, he said the matter left him humiliated, but the judge ruled the bar was not acting outside the law. CNN reported that the bar’s owner disputes Piatek’s account and says he was asked to leave for allegedly being “verbally abusive.”

You can read about the Vancouver incident here: