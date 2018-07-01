Sen. Collins: A Judge Who Would “Overturn Roe v. Wade Would Not Be Acceptable”

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine may have the deciding vote when it comes to confirming President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Democrats do not have the votes to block the nominee, after Republicans invoked the “nuclear option” last year. There are 51 GOP Senators, and that is enough to get a new justice confirmed.

But abortion rights are expected to be a contentious issue in this nomination process. Senator Collins has made it clear that she would not support a nominee who would overturn Roe v. Wade, because she wants someone who respects precedent.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on Trump's SCOTUS nominee, says, "A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don't want to see a judge have."

On ABC Sunday morning, Collins said: “I’m going to have an in-depth discussion with the nominee and I believe very much that Roe v. Wade is settled law, as it has been described by Chief Justice Roberts. It has been established as a constitutional right for 45 years, and was reaffirmed 26 years ago. So a nominee’s position on whether or not they respect precedent will tell me a lot about whether or not they would overturn Roe v. Wade. A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don’t want to see a judge have. And that would indicate to me a failure to respect precedent.”