Toronto Shooter: Instagram Video Reportedly Shows Gunman

An Instagram user has posted video that appears to show the Toronto gunman who shot 14 people in the city’s Greektown area. You can watch the video below but be aware that it’s disturbing.

The video shows the shooter, clad all in black, walking down the street before, unprovoked, he takes out a gun and starts shooting. Toronto police confirmed: “14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total).” Police chief Mark Saunders said police did not yet know the motive.

The video was backed up by another witness who said on CP24 television that the gunman was wearing all black. The mass shooting unfolded along Danforth Avenue, a popular restaurant area in Toronto. The victims were strewn over several blocks in Greektown, according to multiple reports. Here’s the chief talking about the victims:

#UODATE @TPSOperations Chief Mark Saunders says 1 female dead, little girl in critical, shooter dead. Detonation was precaution. #Danforthshooting pic.twitter.com/2vxlG8zJT3 — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) July 23, 2018

The Instagram user, @ArielAnise, wrote with the Instagram video, “WARNING disturbing content @TorontoPolice @CBCToronto Shooting outside our window at Chester and Danforth 💔 praying for victims.” The Instagram user then deleted her page but not before the video spread on the Internet. Heavy viewed the video on the original page before it was deleted. Here is the video:

#TorontoShooting: Toronto police say 9 people shot and shooter is dead in city's #Greektown. WATCH THE FIRST VIDEO pic.twitter.com/vY3eHlONLY — APN NEWS (@apnnewsindia) July 23, 2018

Here are close up screenshots from the video:

A Witness Described the Gunman Shooting ‘Aimlessly’ at People

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

A witness speaking on CP24 said the shooter was “running around shooting at people aimlessly” before possibly shooting himself. The witness said she believed at least one woman had died. “Two young girls were lying down on the street shot,” she said.

According to CBC, there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting occurred outside Christina’s Restaurant. Multiple victims were seen lying on the ground, reported The Toronto Sun. You can see a roundup of videos and photos from the scene here.

Jeremy Cohn, a digital journalist with Global News Toronto, shared video from the scene on Twitter (which you can see later in this article) and wrote, “BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks.” Merella Fernandez, a CTV reporter, described the scene as a popular area with restaurants and said witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots.

City News Toronto wrote on Twitter, “#UPDATE: Paramedics say the crime scene encompasses a large area and a number of victims have suffered significant injuries.” The mass shooting occurred in the area of Danforth and Logan Avenues, City News reported. The motive for the shooting is not clear, including whether terrorism could be involved or some other motive, and the gunman has not been identified.

Nicholas Lemon wrote on Twitter that he was at the location where the shooting occurred. “There has been a mass shooting about 2-3 blocks along the Danforth in Toronto where I currently am located. We are safe. But the street has 2-3 dozen EMS, police, fire, etc., vehicles. 5-10 victims (there are unconfirmed death/s). More to come. #torontoshooting #massshooting,” he wrote.

Horrific. Toronto Police confirm to us 9 people shot by Danforth and Logan. Police say shooter is dead. A massive police presence. @CP24 pic.twitter.com/py0Bv0RESi — Leena Latafat (@LeenaCP24) July 23, 2018

Toronto’s Greektown on the Danforth’s website describes it as “the largest Greek neighbourhood in North America and one of the most cosmopolitan areas of Toronto! Visit our part of town and experience a neighbourhood alive with interesting restaurants, boutiques, shops, markets, cafes, and a host of wonderful experiences.”