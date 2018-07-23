LIVE STREAM: Toronto Shooting Press Conference Update

Toronto police will give an update on the Toronto shooting in Greektown at 12:15 p.m. ET. on Monday, July 23, 2018. You can watch live stream video of the press conference, which will only be the second major update police have given, below.

Police have not released many details on the mass shooting thus far; for example, they have said previously that they don’t know the motive, and they haven’t identified the suspect beyond saying he was a 29-year-old man. Police also have not yet named the victims, although they said two people died in the attack and 12 others were injured.

Here’s the live stream video police have posted for the July 23, 2018 update. “Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will update media on Danforth Shooting 12:15pmET Monday July 23/2018 at 2nd Flr Auditorium Toronto Police HQ 40 College St.,” police wrote on Twitter. Here is the YouTube video that police provided for the press conference. The video will air the press conference live once it starts:

The gunman wearing all black coldly and randomly opened fire with a handgun on people who were frequenting cafes and restaurants along Toronto’s popular Greektown restaurant strip on Danforth Avenue, killing 2 people and wounding 12 more.

The 14 victims were strewn over a large area in Greektown in a horrific scene that has traumatized Canadians; Toronto was already struggling with rising gun violence. The shooter fired into businesses, shot a child, and, by one witness account, “executed” a woman. A video emerged that appears to show the shooter, wearing a cap and carrying a bag, suddenly open fire as he walked down the sidewalk. You can see the full video below. The gunman later died in an “exchange of gunfire” with police.

Witnesses Described the Shooter’s ‘Horrible Expression’ & Said It Looked Like a Video Game

An eyewitness described the gunman as shooting like it was “in a video game.”

“He was very relaxed, it was pretty disturbing,” Lenny Graf told Toronto Star.

Andrew Mantzios, a witness, described the shooter as having “this horrible expression on his face” as he fired, seemingly randomly. “And then a lady tried to run and she fell down,” he told Globe and Mail. “He turned around and shot her point blank, two or three times.” The witness said the suspect shot into businesses, including Caffe Demetre, a dessert shop.

Mantzious told the news site that a woman was “executed,” and added that people were “falling all over the place – maybe seven, eight, nine of them.” The shooting broke out around 10 p.m. Mantzious also said: “But the guy … had this look on his face, while I saw his profile, like he was screaming at something and shooting.”

A witness speaking on CP24 said the shooter was dressed in black and “running around shooting at people aimlessly” before possibly shooting himself. The witness said even before the police announcement that she believed at least one woman had died. “Two young girls were lying down on the street shot,” she said.

“I heard ‘pop, pop’ and then I turned because I thought it was fireworks … and then the mother of a friend of mine goes, ‘They’re shooting at us — run inside!’” another witness, Stavy Karnouskou, said.

Stavy saw two female victims lying on the ground. “One of them, I could see her legs were blue,” Karnouskou said. “I wanted to help her but didn’t know what to do.”

Toronto police later confirmed: “14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total).” Police say it’s too early to say whether terrorism is involved, but they haven’t ruled it out. Police later revealed that a second victim has now also died in the rampage. The suspect is a 29-year-old man whose name has not been released.

Police Said Previously That the Motive Was Being Investigated

“I’m keeping everything open. Looking at every single possible motive for this; when you have this many people struck by gunfire, it’s a grave concern,” said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders. “I certainly want to find out exactly what it is, so I am not closing any doors or any chapters on this. I certainly don’t want to speculate… I don’t know why he did what he did, and he won’t be able to tell us because he is deceased.”

The alleged video of the shooter was first posted to Instagram. The Instagram user, @ArielAnise, wrote, “WARNING disturbing content @TorontoPolice @CBCToronto Shooting outside our window at Chester and Danforth 💔 praying for victims.” You can watch the video below, but be aware that it’s troubling as it shows the gunman open fire. The Instagram user then deleted her page but not before the video spread on the Internet. Heavy viewed the video on the original page before it was deleted.

Part of the shooting occurred outside Christina’s Restaurant. Multiple victims were seen lying on the ground, reported The Toronto Sun. You can see a roundup of videos and photos from the scene here.