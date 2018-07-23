Toronto Shooting Video & Photos From Scene in Greektown

Police are responding to a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, with reports that several people have been injured. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. local time. Witnesses in the area reported hearing shots fired near the Brass Taps Pizza Pub. The bar is located in Greektown on Danforth Avenue — an area known for its restaurants.

According to local reporter Stephanie Smyth, police have confirmed that nine people have been shot and the suspected gunman is dead. It is unknown if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or if there was any kind of confrontation with police. Some unconfirmed reports say that the shooter was dressed in black and opening fire aimlessly.

Merella Fernandez from CTV News tweeted that police have “buses in the area to take witnesses to divisions to be interviewed.”

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

“Paramedics tell CityNews the scene encompasses several blocks and a number of victims have sustained significant injuries. Six victims have been transported to trauma centres, 1 to a pediatric trauma centre and two to local hospitals while an unconfirmed number of people are being treated at the scene,” City News Toronto reports.

Something is going on around here (Pape and Danforth). Be careful out there. #Greektown #Danforth pic.twitter.com/cyWAAOT4h0 — Dani Stover (@danigray) July 23, 2018

“Holy sh*t! The shooting on the Danforth happened right in front of my place. I was watching a movie and all I heard were gun shots. I don’t feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighbourhood,” wrote one social media user.

Scene of shooting from Danforth and Logan. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/w8r6nncrUN — merella fernandez (@MerellaCTV) July 23, 2018

“Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto’s Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire,” he captioned the post.

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

“Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shootings to go to a command post that has been set up at Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue,” according to City News Toronto.

