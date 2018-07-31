WATCH: Crowd at Trump Rally Shouts “CNN Sucks” at Jim Acosta

.@Acosta is trying to do a stand-up at #trumptampa and the crowd is booing and chanting “CNN sucks” behind him. pic.twitter.com/XiULajB1Li — Emily L. Mahoney (@mahoneysthename) July 31, 2018

Jim Acosta of CNN had a hard time doing his job covering a rally for President Trump in Tampa, Florida on July 31. Reporter Emily Mahoney of the Miami Herald shared the video above on Twitter. The crowd is chanting “CNN Sucks” as Acosta, who is the White House correspondent for the network, attempts to deliver a live report.

The crowd was chanting “fake news” at the line of press waiting to get checked in… then @FoxNews started interviewing people and the chants changed to “we love Fox” — Emily L. Mahoney (@mahoneysthename) July 31, 2018

The crowd in Tampa apparently reserved their negative chants for all members of the media except for Fox News. Mahoney also shared that people were yelling “fake news” at reporters while they waited to enter the event. But the chant changed to “we love Fox” when they saw Fox reporters begin interviewing people.

This is not the first time Jim Acosta has been heckled by a crowd of Trump supporters. In June, Acosta was sent to cover a rally in West Columbia, South Carolina. The president was there to campaign alongside South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. People in the crowd shouted at Acosta to leave. He argued that as a reporter, he had every right to be there.

Here’s some video of a woman berating @Acosta. This went on for several minutes as many in the crowd cheered her on. As someone who’s covered my share of Trump rallies, it feels like 2016 all over again. pic.twitter.com/j0SF2nFDvG — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) June 25, 2018

Jim Acosta has long had a contentious relationship with President Trump. In mid-July, the president was holding a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May. He refused to answer a question posed by Jim Acosta. The commander-in-chief said, “”CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN. … Let’s go to a real network.” You can see that exchange in the video below.



In his first press conference after winning the election, President Trump told Jim Acosta to “be quiet” multiple times. This took place on the heels of a report that Russia may have compromising material on Donald Trump. CNN reported that a memo, which was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele and is now known as the Steele dossier, contained information that could be embarrassing to the president-elect. The Daily Beast published the entire contents of the memo.

Jim Acosta tried to ask a question, but Donald Trump repeatedly told Acosta “don’t be rude” and that CNN was fake news. Acosta also said that Sean Spicer threatened to kick him out of the room if he tried to ask another question.

This was quite something. After attacking CNN, Trump refuses to answer a question from @Acosta and says "you are fake news" pic.twitter.com/QGHxmG1NXt — Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 11, 2017

President Trump’s visit to Tampa was in support of Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis. He is running for governor.

The Florida primary is August 28.