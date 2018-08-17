Eight Austin Cops Fire, Kill Armed Man Outside Rapper Youngboy Show

Austin Police Department Assistant Chief Troy Gay said Friday morning that eight Austin police officers fired on and killed on armed 21-year-old in an alley outside a nightclub where rapper Youngboy was performing. Police have not released the name of the young man killed, but Gay said that multiple cameras captured the incident although he admitted it’s not known or clear yet of the man fired at police but Gay said he was running with a firearm “pointed toward the direction” of where police were.

Gay said it was a “tragic, sad day.”

All eight officers have been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated. One of the officers used a taser, not a gun, Gay said.

Gay, who repeats a number of times that many cameras recorded the incident and need to all be examined, but based on what he knew when he briefed the media before dawn Friday, at the club Terminal 6 on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin, at around 12:20 a.m. until 12:39 a.m., three 911 calls were received about a fight inside the venue.

Slated to perform Thursday night was rapper Youngboy, also known as NBA Youngboy. The event was dubbed a ‘Back to School’ show and was an 18 and over event.

Gay said that officers posted in the area arrived at the club and based on “the size of the crowd,” called for backup and for the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission and the Austin fire marshal to come to the scene.

At around 1 .m., Gay said, 911 calls of shots fired behind the club came in and he said officers responded to the alley where the shots were heard coming from. He said there were reports of two men firing guns. Gay said police arrived and heard the gunshots and while not going in the alley, saw an individual running toward them with a gun. He reiterated that the man was armed and said the gun was pointed in the direction of the area where officers were. He said police gave “multiple commands” to the man and then, eight officers fired on him and he “went down.” One of he cops used a taser not a gun. Gay said officers performed life-saving measures and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m., Gay said.

The shooting is under investigation, Gay said, by the Austin Office of Police Monitoring, the Austin police special investigation internal affairs office and the Travis County District Attorney.

Briefing regarding downtown officer involved shooting. #AustinPD https://t.co/w8V9vYzpGo — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) August 17, 2018

Reports that the person was either a member of the Youngboy team, a friend or family member are not confirmed. The shooting may not be connected to the rapper.

NBA, or Never Broke Again, Youngboy was in hip-hop news Thursday after his longtime girlfriend, now pregnant, model and Instagram personality Jania Bania posted a video of herself crying and talking about suicide. XXXL reported in March that the Baton Rouge, La. rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was picked up in February for an alleged assault of Bania that took place in a Georgia hotel. XXL reported the “violent altercation” between he and Bania was captured on hotel security video. “While she initially refuted claims that he assaulted her, the footage finds the 19-year-old 38 Baby rapper slamming his girlfriend to the ground outside of their room. She’s seen attempting to run away from him, but he tries pulling her back toward him roughly. During the commotion, hotel guests called the police, but YoungBoy and his girlfriend had fled the scene. Blood was found in the hotel room following the assault,” XXL reported.

Bania posted a video to Periscope where she claims they were just pushing each other.

https://www.pscp.tv/Monkeysssss__/1lDGLabNYLaJm?t=5s

Youngboy left for a Tallahassee, Fl gig but his bus was pulled over and he was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Meanwhile, he had a suspended 10-year sentence for his involvement in a drive-by shooting in Louisiana. No one was killed in the incident, but the rapper had his probation revoked and did a few weeks in jail.

Youngboy has said that he’ll return to Bania when the case is resolved.

Youngboy too has said similar things albeit in his lyrics. And in interviews.

In his newly released video, “Drawing Symbols,” some lyrics point to either suicidal ideation or claims that he’ll be killed but says he’ll likely “do it myself.”

“To ones who wanna kill me …be my guest …cause I’m going to do it when the time is right…”

This is a developing story.