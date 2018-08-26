Eli Clayton ‘Trueboy’ Hasn’t Checked in Since Madden Shooting, Fans Are Worried

Fans are worried about Eli Clayton, known as “Trueboy.” He was competing at the Madden NFL 19 Classic Satellite Qualifier, but his current status isn’t known. He hasn’t been heard from since a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament left four people dead and 10 or more injured. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more news is known about Clayton. Here is what we know so far about Eli Clayton and what happened.

Eli Clayton ‘Trueboy’ Was Competing But No One Has Heard from Him Since the Shooting

Clayton, 21, tweeted on August 25 the day before the mass shooting that he had won every game by max and was waiting for the singles on August 26.

Won every game by max no one crossed the 50 or scored a point. Waiting for singles for tomorrow. — True (@True__818) August 25, 2018

On August 24 he tweeted that he had two days left to go and only had two hours of sleep.

2 hours of sleep in 2 days gg pic.twitter.com/4Pau0oP8fx — True (@True__818) August 24, 2018

Clayton had originally planned not to attend the Jacksonville event, but changed his mind about a week ago.

Same had a change of heart .. Ima be there ✊🏾 https://t.co/YHTAu2cRgk — True (@True__818) August 20, 2018

The Madden NFL 19 Classic Satellite Qualifier where the mass shooting took place was the first in a series of Madden NFL qualifier events, EASports reported. The event was at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville. The top finishers would then be able to play in the Round of 16 at the Madden Classic event in Las Vegas in October. Competitors who make it to the Live Finals would play for a share of the $165,000 prize pool.

Some Fans Are Concerned That a Livestream Might Have Shown a Laser on Clayton, But This Has Not Been Confirmed

Is #Trueboy okay?? He was the one during the live stream….Showed him with a red dot on his chest just before it cut off. #eSports #Madden19 #Jacksonville #shooting https://t.co/gjXbmLgFjG — Mindy (@ihvirisheyes) August 26, 2018

Clayton hasn’t tweeted anything since the shooting and fans are concerned. Some fans said that he was on the Twitch live stream and appeared to have a red laser scope on him right before the shooting happened and the feed cut away from the picture-in-picture. However, authorities have not confirmed if this information is accurate. You can watch the video in Heavy’s story here.

I want to confirm that there was indeed a red laser pointer on Trueboy's heart just before the first shot. That's my guy!!! please i hope he is ok. — 𝔐𝔯.𝔖𝔪𝔦𝔱𝔥 (@MaddenFreestyle) August 26, 2018

Some are posting that Trueboy is gone, but no official updates have been shared yet about his health or condition or if he was shot.

Never got the opportunity to talk to spotme but for True I remember he was a really cool dude to meet at EA Play before the Madden 17 season. He was also willing to let me pick his brain about getting better at the game going into the Madden 19 season. Always appreciated his help — B.P. (@TheBlackPH03N1X) August 26, 2018

The Suspect in the Shooting Is Dead But Has Not Yet Been Identified by Authorities

Police have not yet identified the suspect in the shooting who killed four people and wounded at least 10 more, but they confirmed in a press conference that the suspect is deceased. They also said there is no additional suspects and the shooter acted alone.

A competitor in the game, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski said the shooter was a player who lost, and then shot other people in the tournament including himself, the Los Angeles Times reported. Javaruski said he saw the person target people.

Others have reported the same thing, but this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Somebody at a madden event got salty because a very popular madden player "trueboy" beat him. He got a gun and shot him for revenge. U can see a red dot on his chest. I was there at the livestream. — Retiring Threads (@RetiringThreads) August 26, 2018

Law enforcement have not confirmed this report.

Clayton Loves Competing in Madden & Was in the National Finals Last Year

Big shout out to @madden_america for allowing me to be apart of season 2! Great episode on the way! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/jYFaqA96MW — True (@True__818) October 30, 2017

Clayton took the Jaguars to the national finals last year in Madden, The Florida Times-Union reported. In April 2017, he was one of eight finalists in the Madden 17 Club Series finals in Los Angeles. He won $3,500.

Clayton lives in Los Angeles and has become a celebrity in the gaming world. He has more than 5,000 followers on Twitter.

He told the Florida Times-Union in an interview last year: “It felt like a real NFL game, even though it really wasn’t. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

You can read Clayton’s Competitive Madden profile and stats here. According to his bio: “True is consistently one of the best in competitive Madden. He’s a frequent face in EA Majors, but has been the victim of some early exits. … Despite a rough season, True remains one of the best around and can potentially win it all when it’s done.”

EASports describes Clayton as “one of the best Madden Ultimate League competitors at open-field running thanks to his evasive stick-work.” He had the No. 3 overall defense in the regular season this year and he’s known as the “Hold the Door Specialist.”

Clayton Has Played Madden Games Since He Was Five, But Just Started Playing Competitively Two Years Ago

Just a quick reminder: No one got more stick than me pic.twitter.com/6sJmtN9ufX — True (@True__818) April 15, 2018

Clayton has been playing Madden games since he was 5 years old, but only began playing competitively around 2016, The Florida Times-Union reported.

Yo! Here are my top 5 plays of the #MaddenUltimateLeague season. For more glitchy and exciting plays, tune in to the Madden Bowl this Saturday. Legend Conference And Elite Conference finals begin at 3:15 pm ET on Twitch. Finals are at 7pm ET on ESPN2 and Twitch. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/jDkr9HyoKN — True (@True__818) April 24, 2018

Clayton often posts about his gaming experience, offering tips to others and updates.

For those of you that said the run game is fine, please watch this video to the end and watch my pov. pic.twitter.com/VkQ2hZwzYK — True (@True__818) August 11, 2018

He’s Close to His Family & Posts About Them on Social Media, & Also Is Quick to Congratulate People Who Beat Him in Gaming

Clayton was born in 1996 and he’s from Woodland Hills, California, according to his Competitive Madden profile. He’s close to his family and posted proudly in June about his little brother’s graduation.

Lil bro lookin fresh today . Big graduation vibe . pic.twitter.com/o5LUIrNzO9 — True (@True__818) June 7, 2018

When it comes to gaming, he’s humble enough to congratulate others when they beat him.

Jesus man can’t throw books like that congrats to Moe he deserved it. @SeRiouSMoE1 first 2 possessions killed me. — True (@True__818) August 18, 2018

EA Sports also notes that Clayton is a humble player. He told EA Sports in April

People [at school] I’ve never met will ask me to play a game. I’ve been getting recognized more often this year. It’s pretty cool, I guess… I’m really easy to get along with, I’m not a trouble maker. I’m always laughing and joking around. I’m just me, a cool dude. There’s really nowhere to go but up, honestly.

He Has a Positive, Upbeat Social Media Presence that Includes Sharing His Favorite Foods & Meals on Twitter

As a bit of a foodie, Clayton also likes to share posts about his current favorite foods.

In n out burger is a vibe ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/sLYngfilO7 — True (@True__818) May 20, 2018

Margarita guava and apple 🤪 pic.twitter.com/5YNn3Pevx0 — True (@True__818) August 14, 2018

Eli Clayton shares positive posts on Twitter and appears genuinely upbeat, happy, and helpful to people who reach out to him. Fans are hoping that he’s OK.

This story will be updated as more information is known about Eli Clayton.