John McCain Prisoner of War: PHOTOS

John McCain’s office released a statement in July, 2017 that McCain, 80 at the time, was diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator’s care told CNN. The senator had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot, and lab results from that surgery confirmed the presence of brain cancer.

McCain recently announced that he was discontinuing medical treatment for the disease, and inevitably lost his battle with cancer within the day. McCain passed away on August 25, surrounded by his wife, Cindy, and his family.

McCain was a Navy fighter pilot during the Vietnam War, according to History.com. He was taken prisoner after his plane was shot down, and he subsequently suffered five and a half years of torture and confinement before his release in 1973.

“McCain eventually spent five and a half years in various prison camps, three and a half of those in solitary confinement, and was repeatedly beaten and tortured before he was finally released, along with other American POWs, on March 14, 1973, less than two months after the Vietnam cease fire went into effect. McCain earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross,” History.com reports.

Before his death, McCain decided against having Trump at his funeral, but made sure to invite former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who are expected to speak.

McCain and Trump shared a strained relationship over the last several years. During Trump’s presidential campaign, they bickered fiercely and often, with Trump going so far as to claim that the Senator wasn’t actually a war hero, referring to McCain’s five year imprisonment during the Vietnam War, when his plane was shot down and he was captured.

“He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured,” Trump said at a campaign event in Iowa in 2015. The comment was not well received, and pundits predicted that Trump’s bid for the White House was sunk.

Below are several pictures from McCain’s time as a POW, during both his capture, his imprisonment, and his release five and a half years after his plane was shot down.