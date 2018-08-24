John McCain Discontinuing Medical Treatment

John McCain is reportedly discontinuing medical treatment for an aggressive form of glioblastoma, his family said in a statement.

“In the year since [his diagnosis], John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter: “My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

McCain, 80, was diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator’s care told CNN in July, 2017. The senator had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot, and lab results from that surgery confirmed the presence of brain cancer.

BREAKING: John McCain's family says the senator will discontinue medical treatment pic.twitter.com/RRP92kqJqT — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) August 24, 2018

Glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive tumor that forms in the tissue of the brain and spinal cord, according to the American Brain Tumor Association

McCain, a war hero, was first elected to the Senate in 1986. The Arizona Republican has reportedly been receiving treatment for the last year.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.