John McCain Discontinuing Medical Treatment

John McCain is reportedly discontinuing medical treatment for an aggressive form of glioblastoma, his family said in a statement.
“In the year since [his diagnosis], John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”
Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter: “My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”
McCain, 80, was diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator’s care told CNN in July, 2017. The senator had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot, and lab results from that surgery confirmed the presence of brain cancer.
McCain, a war hero, was first elected to the Senate in 1986. The Arizona Republican has reportedly been receiving treatment for the last year.
This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.
Goodbye John McCain
You had an opportunity to right the ship called America. In your selfishness for self admiration and pity you have turned her back on this Majestic ship called America that God has given us. Nobody is above the law death.. In your travels through this life, you should have known that. instead of moving forward like so many others have in the past you have decided to trample what God has given you (opportunity). You have worried about your own legacy versus the legacy of those who you swore to protect !. You knew what was going on but, you decided to protect the wicked out of hatred to a man that had God has put in his position, just as God has put you in yours… Soon you will depart from this Earth and you, like so many others will take that final step alone. There is no Legacy, no pride,no honor when we leave this earth of the living only truth !!!
Our Father who art in heaven Hallowed be thy name by kingdom come thy will be done on Earth as it is in heaven.