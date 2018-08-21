Mollie Tibbetts Dead: Student Body Found, Report Says

Mollie Tibbetts is dead, and her body has been found, according to Fox News. That’s the tragic news out of Iowa about the missing Brooklyn college student who vanished July 18, 2018.

Fox News attributed the news to two unnamed sources, but authorities and the family of the college student have yet to verify the sad information.

Fox reported only that “The body of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished more than a month ago, is believed to have been found, two sources told Fox News on Tuesday.” There was no further information given about the cause of death, or who found Mollie’s body.

The news broke on the morning of August 21, 2018. Other national media then followed by reporting the news. For example, CBS News announced on Twitter, “Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, nearly five weeks after the 20-year-old went missing near Brooklyn, Iowa.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mollie Tibbetts’ Body Was Found in Iowa, Fox Reported

Fox News also reported that Mollie Tibbetts was found dead in Iowa. However, further information about the location was not yet revealed. Mollie’s body was found on August 21, 2018, reports said.

Previously, authorities had released a website that asked the public for information about various locations in connection with Mollie’s disappearance.

That website, titled Finding Mollie, said, “On Wednesday, July 18, 2018, Mollie Tibbetts was last seen jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa in the evening hours. There have been no credible sightings of, or communications with, Mollie since that time. Law enforcement is currently seeking additional witnesses and wants to speak to anyone who was in the areas indicated below on July 18, 2018 between the hours of 5PM and 10PM.” It’s not clear, though, what information led authorities to the body after so much time searching or whether the location where Mollie’s body was found was one of those specified in the website.

That website had indicated authorities were interested in Mollie’s “boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn, a car wash, a truck stop, a farm more than three miles from downtown Brooklyn, and another farm more than six miles away,” according to CBS News.

The FBI had previously said it was believed Mollie was with someone she knew but never gave information to the public on any suspect or person of interest.

The Search for Mollie Spanned More Than a Month

Mollie’s disappearance sparked national attention and a desperate search by her family after she was last seen jogging while house sitting dogs at a home in rural Brooklyn, Iowa. However, her distraught father had just announced that he was returning to his home in California after a month of searching for Mollie.

Authorities didn’t reveal much information over the past month, although a local pig farmer, Wayne Cheney, did tell the news media he was interviewed but was never named as a suspect. He also said that he took a polygraph test, and a local pig farm was previously searched.

The college student had seemed to vanish without any trace, although other reports said that she had done homework on her computer after going for a jog and that there appeared to be no signs of a struggle. It was said that she had left her glasses and contacts behind and Fox News previously reported that a red shirt was located, although it was unclear whether it was Mollie’s and the report was not confirmed by authorities.

She had a boyfriend, Dalton Jack, but Dalton was reportedly out of town when Mollie disappeared. Her mother and siblings live in Iowa. Police have released no information on a suspect or on whether the cause of death is murder. They were reportedly checking Mollie’s fitbit.

This post will be updated as more information is released about the Mollie’s death reports.