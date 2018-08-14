WATCH: Sarah Sanders ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Trump Won’t Say the ‘N-Word’

In a press conference on August 14, Sarah Sanders addressed a series of questions relating to Trump’s battle of words with former aide Omarosa Manigault, including his recent insult of her as a “dog.”

Surprisingly, that was not the most notable moment of the conference. What was extremely shocking was when asked if people could expect Trump to say the n-word in future days, and Sanders did not flat out deny the possibility.

Watch it here, below:

Can Sarah Huckabee Sanders guarantee that the American people will never hear President Trump say the N-word? "I cannot guarantee anything," she says https://t.co/cYcVykInwm pic.twitter.com/x3K8MZgUNs — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2018

“Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people that Donald Trump will never utter the ‘n-word’…in any context?” one reporter asked Sanders.

“Uh, I can’t guarantee anything,” Sanders said, “But I can guarantee you the president has already addressed this question directly. I can tell you I’ve never heard it. I can also tell you that if myself or the people that are in this building, serving this country every single day, doing our best to help people all across this country and make it better, if at any point we felt that the president was who some of his critics claim him to be, we certainly wouldn’t be here.”

When asked to guarantee that there was no recording of Trump saying the “n-word,” Sanders replied, “I haven’t been in every single room.”

Sarah Sanders, asked to guarantee that there isn't a recording of Trump saying the n-word, says that she "can't guarantee anything" and notes, "I haven't been in every single room." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 14, 2018

Later, Sanders addressed the questions by reporters about Trump’s calling Omarosa a dog. When a reporter asked if this was “any way for the president to speak to anyone”, let alone his highest African-American aide at the time of her employment, Sanders said, “I think he’s voicing his frustration with the fact that this person has shown a complete lack of integrity.”

"I think the President is certainly voicing his frustration with the fact that this person has shown a complete lack of integrity, particularly by the actions following her time here at the White House,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says of Omarosa Manigault Newman pic.twitter.com/plkCYFJm6V — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 14, 2018

She later pointed out that Trump has a habit of being quick to respond, and that he’s treated others the same way in the past, regardless of race.

“He’s probably got a lost more nasty things that he’s said out there about other people,” Sanders said with a smile. “[His behavior] is something that the American people knew overwhelmingly about him, and they voted for him overwhelmingly in the election.”