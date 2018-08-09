Space Force Logo: All the Best Memes & Reactions

A campaign email offering design ideas for the new Space Force logo began to circulate on Thursday, August 8, and the internet had a swift and brutal reaction.
According to The Independent, screenshots of an email from Trump’s campaign manager were revealed, in which supporters of Trump’s campaign were invited to choose their favorite logo for the Space Force.
The email read, “President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE — a groundbreaking endeavour for the future of America and the final frontier,“ read the e-mail from Brad Parcale according to screenshots. ”As a way to celebrate President Trump’s huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear.”
And then there were the logos—and Twitter was not kind to them. Here are all of the best memes & reactions to the Space Force logo ideas.
Space Force Logo: Memes & Reactions
The logo ideas ranged from some that looked extremely similar to NASA’s logo, to others that hinted at future explorations to Mars. Shortly after Pence held a press conference detailing the plans for Space Force on August 8, Trump tweeted, “Space Force all the way!”
Other Twitter users weren’t so positive about the logo ideas. Emotions ranged from confused, to shocker, to straight out hysterical— and now, it just seems like a straight-up competition for who can have the most clever response to the Space Force logo idea.