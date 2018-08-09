Space Force Logo: All the Best Memes & Reactions

A campaign email offering design ideas for the new Space Force logo began to circulate on Thursday, August 8, and the internet had a swift and brutal reaction.

According to The Independent, screenshots of an email from Trump’s campaign manager were revealed, in which supporters of Trump’s campaign were invited to choose their favorite logo for the Space Force.

The email read, “President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE — a groundbreaking endeavour for the future of America and the final frontier,“ read the e-mail from Brad Parcale according to screenshots. ”As a way to celebrate President Trump’s huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear.”

And then there were the logos—and Twitter was not kind to them. Here are all of the best memes & reactions to the Space Force logo ideas.

Space Force Logo: Memes & Reactions

Trump campaign email just went out asking people to vote for a Space Force logo. pic.twitter.com/083DG3pLdo — Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) August 9, 2018

The logo ideas ranged from some that looked extremely similar to NASA’s logo, to others that hinted at future explorations to Mars. Shortly after Pence held a press conference detailing the plans for Space Force on August 8, Trump tweeted, “Space Force all the way!”

Other Twitter users weren’t so positive about the logo ideas. Emotions ranged from confused, to shocker, to straight out hysterical— and now, it just seems like a straight-up competition for who can have the most clever response to the Space Force logo idea.

Make this the space force logo pic.twitter.com/D9z4PRmPkR — de bleck penta (@fivefifths) August 9, 2018

I made a Space Force logo. I call it AND OVER 1,000 ARE DEAD pic.twitter.com/Xv2kPbVw8D — Scott Stowell (@scottstowell) August 9, 2018

My entry for Space Force logo. Motto: A black hole you throw money into. pic.twitter.com/AdKUwdFf9Y — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 9, 2018

per @BBCWorld:

"Space Force: Trump 2020 asks supporters to vote on logo"

How's this? pic.twitter.com/9nmjw2OgYT — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) August 9, 2018

For some reason, my design for the #SpaceForce logo didn't make it into either @VP 's speech or @realDonaldTrump 's fundraising email. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GSIzqyTd1g — Angela Gyetvan (@notgyet13) August 9, 2018

“DO YOU WANT TO CREATE THE SPACE FORCE LOGO?” pic.twitter.com/o3kPXVsJBb — Brad Scarton (@Brad_Scarton) August 9, 2018

Got you your Space Force logo right here. pic.twitter.com/zhDQp2YRr7 — Critical Nostalgia (@highway_62) August 9, 2018

Meet the judge in new Space Force logo contest pic.twitter.com/zx0yttWfKy — Michael Doyle (@MichaelDoyle10) August 9, 2018

I surprisingly like the new Space Force logo. pic.twitter.com/97jdQIOC9y — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) August 9, 2018

Hey guys, I came up with a logo for this new US Space Force. Let me know what you think. pic.twitter.com/ZFJBJ3SVnD — Andre Plaut (@andreplaut) August 9, 2018