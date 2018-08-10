Trump Tweets ‘Thank You Kayne For Your Support’

Pres. Donald Trump tweeted to Kanye West early Friday night to say he’s “honored” by the rapper’s support.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH. One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

Trump may have been referring to West’s appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

“Kanye talks about his passion for music and fashion, what he thinks of Donald Trump, Kim’s trip to Washington D.C. to meet with him, the two motivating forces in the world, overcoming fear, being too caught up in the past, how he feels about people being mad at him, his daughter, his fashion brand, the meaning behind some of the songs on his latest album, his porn preferences, recording his latest albums, mental health, being bipolar, and wanting everyone to be able to express themselves without fear of judgment,” the Kimmel show wrote on its description of the West interview.

West’s first line about Trump got a big laugh, “He is a player.”

But the meme of the day was when Kimmel caught West off-guard.

“There are literally families bring torn apart as a result of what this president is doing. What we cannot forget that whether we like his personality or not, his actions are really what matter. You famously and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people,’ makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does?”

One, two, three, four, five six, seven, eight …seconds pass as West is speechless, literally.

After almost 10 seconds of waiting for an answer, Kimmel lets him off the hook and goes to a commercial.

West was roasted on Twitter.

But the Trump-West bromance seems solid if highly controversial.