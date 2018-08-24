WATCH: Suspect Student Chased by Cop with AR-15

I’m just a law student, but the rifles in the last video and physical roughness-hair pulling et cetera-used on an Unarmed, disgruntled student looks a bit like excessive use of force if you ask me… pic.twitter.com/4SIHTSsSpm — Kyle Krause (@DrivinMeKrause) August 24, 2018

A law student at the University of Dayton shared Snapchat videos taken of what appears to be a student being chased by police armed with what is described as a likely AR-15 semi-automatic rifle screaming hands up. The student puts their hands up. The cop is still yelling and running with the rifle pointed at the student. And when the person, who appears to be an unarmed young male is lying on the ground, the armed officer lumbers up to him and then proceeds to rough them up as other officers arrive and do similar.

This exchange may be tied to reports from moments before of police on the university campus responding to a call of a professor that was hit by a student.

“Student wrongfully punches teacher in the face. He is then chased by UD Police with an Assault Rifle. I’ve also heard reports of police rounds Saturdays in the student neighborhoods. @DaytonPrezSpina are the military tactics necessary??”

“I’m just a law student, but the rifles in the last video and physical roughness-hair pulling et cetera-used on an Unarmed, disgruntled student looks a bit like excessive use of force if you ask me…”

Early reports from Dayton, Ohio local media say University of Dayton Public Safety is “investigating reports of concerning behavior involving a student that occurred around the lunch hour on campus…”

A university statement provided few details, it was reported and the school’s website and social media accounts had no reports less updates as of 2:30 p.m.

It was the third day of classes for students at the private Catholic university.

As of Friday mid-afternoon, the school had provided the following information: the UD campus police were dispatched to Miriam Hall, around 12:25 p.m. “after a professor reported they were physically attacked, according to police scanner traffic,” local media shared.

Campus police found a student fitting the description and, the school reported, attempted to take the student into custody. WHIO reported that police scanners “indicate a person was detained on East Stewart Street after a struggle and medics were requested to the scene.” The station further reported “one person was loaded up into an ambulance and transported to a hospital.”

A UD spokesperson told the station it was “looking into it.”

But the Snapchat videos tweeted by student Kyle Krause appear to show that the person who was treated by medics and taken to the hospital was the student suspect chased and manhandled by police.

This is a developing story and may be updated.