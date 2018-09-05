Five Stabbed Including 3 Infants in Queens Childcare Center Attack

According to the NYPD, a worker at a Queens overnight child care center went berserk and stabbed three infants and two adults and slashed her wrist but survived and is in police custody at a New York hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Yu Fen Wang, 52, a worker at the location.

The three infants stabbed ranged in age from 3 days to one month old, the NYPD said.

At least five people, including three infants, were stabbed at an overnight day care center in Queens

The location is in the East Flushing neighborhood of Queens. Reports say police found a butcher knife and a bloodied meat cleaver at the scene. The NYPD only confirmed “two knives” were found at the scene.

5 people, including 3 infants, were stabbed this morning at a Flushing Daycare.

There were conflicting reports about conditions; The New York Times reported victims are in critical but stable condition and a police scanner Twitter account reported two are dead.

Another report from a Queens news outlet claims all of the five victims are dead.

NYPD Queens North Asst. Chief Juanita Holmes said the victims are “critical but stable.”

Earlier this morning, in the confines of @NYPD109Pct in #Queens, officers found several people with stab wounds, including three infants ranging from 3 days to 1 month old. Suspect is in custody. Watch full remarks by Assistant Chief Holmes @NYPDQueensNorth :

As is often the case, early in breaking news stories, reports conflict. Heavy can report five were stabbed and their conditions, per the NYPD are critical.

The attack occurred at around 3:30 a.m., reports indicate. The NYPD says the adult female victim was stabbed multiple times in the torso and an adult male victim was stabbed in the leg.

The location is described as a day care that also provides overnight child care center for people who work night shifts. All child care centers in New York City are regulated by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, but a Heavy search of licensed centers on the DOHMH database does not include this address.

