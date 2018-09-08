PHOTOS: Amber Guyger, Dallas Officer in Botham Jean Case

Amber Rene Guyger has been identified as the Dallas police officer who stands accused of shooting Botham Shem Jean after authorities say she may have gone to his apartment, thinking it was her own. That story has outraged many people on social media and upset Jean’s distraught family, who have lost a young man with a promising career in risk assessment who was beloved by many people.

Morning News reporter Naomi Martin confirmed the officer’s name through a Dallas police source after it widely circulated on social media, where outraged people raised questions about the lack of a publicly released warrant, arrest or name. Police have not officially released the officer’s name yet. The law firm of S. Lee Merritt also shared the officer’s name on Twitter, saying the firm was representing Jean’s family. Heavy confirmed that Guyger is a Dallas police officer who was involved in a previous on-duty shooting.

Breaking: Dallas officer Amber Guyger who shot Botham Jean in his own apartment was involved in 2017 shooting of a suspect – source says Guyger and Jean had never met. She had moved into that complex a month earlier. https://t.co/rlLOEAGnwx @danabranham — Naomi Martin (@NaomiMartin) September 8, 2018

You can see photos of Officer Amber Guyger throughout this article, although her social media accounts are now deleted. The Dallas police chief had said that Guyger would be charged with manslaughter but an arrest warrant was not issued, and the AP reported Saturday that the Texas Rangers wanted to wait while they investigated the shooting further. It’s not clear when, if ever, such a warrant will now be issued, which has generated a lot of anger online. In a news conference on Saturday, Merritt and Mothers Against Police Brutality officials called for the “swift” arrest of the officer.

Botham Shem Jean was raised in Saint Lucia, a Caribbean island, and he came to the United States to attend college in Arkansas at a Christian university, where he was remembered for his beautiful singing voice and his leadership on campus. and in his church community. He hails from a family that includes a mother who was a government minister and an uncle who was in parliament in Saint Lucia, according to the Saint Lucia Times.

Here’s what you need to know:

Officer Amber Rene Guyger Was Wearing Her Police Uniform When She Showed Up at Botham Shem Jean’s Door

Dallas police released some details of what occurred in an early news release. “On September 6, 2018 at about 9:59 p.m., an off duty Dallas Police officer called police dispatch and said she was involved in a shooting at the apartments located at 1210 S. Lamar,” they wrote.

“Preliminary information suggests that the officer arrived home in full uniform after working a full shift. The officer reported to the responding officers that she entered the victim’s apartment believing that it was her own. At some point, the officer fired her weapon striking the victim. Responding officers administered aid to the victim, a 26-year-old male, at the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.”

The police chief released some additional details in a later press conference on Friday September 7, 2018, but there were still many unaddressed questions.

Dallas Police told Fox 4 News’ Steve Eagar that the officer was on the wrong floor of the apartment building, the South Side Flats, when the shooting occurred. Her apartment was on another floor, Eagar reports. “Her key didn’t work in the door. Shooting happened shortly after resident opened his own door,” he wrote on Twitter. He said she was continuing to try to open the door with her key when the door was opened.

Dallas Police Say They Drew Amber Guyger’s Blood to Test Her for Drugs & Alcohol

Police Chief Renee Hall said at a press conference she does not know when the officer’s shift ended. A blood draw was taken from the officer to test for drugs and alcohol, Hall said. She told reporters, “we are in the process of obtaining a warrant based on the circumstances that we have right now.”

The Dallas Morning News asked police if Amber Guyger was claiming that Jean was an intruder in his own home.

“I won’t go into that information right now,” Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell said to the newspaper. “I mean, we have not interviewed her, and like I said this is just a preliminary statement. We still have a lot to do in this investigation. … This is all we can give you at this time.”

Officer Amber Rene Guyger Was Previously Involved in a Shooting

Amber Guyger has been on the police force for about five years and was assigned to work patrol. She was off-duty when the Botham Jean shooting occurred. She was previously involved in an officer-related shooting, although that one was on duty and the man survived.

The blog Dallas Police Beat wrote in 2017, “The suspect in this offense has been identified as Uvaldo Perez L/M/46. He is being charged with Taking A Weapon from an Officer, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Parole Violation. Mr. Perez remains hospitalized at this time. The officer involved in this incident is Officer Amber Guyger, #10702. She is assigned to the Southeast Crime Response Team (CRT) and has been on the department for three years and six months.”

Mundo Hispanico, a Spanish-language publication, also wrote a story on the Perez shooting. The translation indicates that police were searching for a woman and made a traffic stop. During it, Perez is accused of trying to take the officer’s taser, and it was at that point that he was shot. He was shot in the abdomen but was listed as being in stable condition.

Hall told reporters “it’s not clear what interaction was between them, but at some point, she fired her weapon, striking the victim. She called 911, officers responded in about four minutes. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded and took Mr. Jean to the hospital, where he later died. At the very early stages of this investigation early indications were that we were dealing with an officer-involved shooting. However, as we continued the investigation it became clear we were dealing with much of what appears to be a very unique situation. Therefore, we have ceased handling it under our normal officer-involved shooting protocol.”

The officer has worked for the department for five years, police said in a statement. She had finished a 12-hour shift at some point before the shooting after working overtime because she made a late arrest, police said. A written statement from the police department said the officer was “tired” and thought she was in her apartment, but at a press conference, Chief Renee Hall would not confirm that the officer being tired was the reason she went to the wrong apartment.

Botham Shem Jean comes from a prominent family in Saint Lucia. According to St. Lucia Times, Jean was the son of Allison Jean, described as “former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and sustainable Development” and Bertram Jean, who was a store supervisor for Water and Sewerage Company Inc., known as WASCO. His uncle, Ignatius Jean, is “Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Water and Sewerage Association Inc. (CAWASA) and former government Minister and Parliamentarian,” St. Lucia Times reported.

“My heart goes with you my boy…never thought this day would come ,wanted to be there for you always my boy …how can this nasty world take you away from me ….this is the worst day of my life thus far….uncle loves you so much …there goes Mr.botham shem Jean….iam lost for words…part of me has left !Gone with the Angel’s ….lord keep me sane,” wrote a heartbroken Earl Jean, Botham’s uncle.

In Arkansas, while attending college, Jean was involved in the College Church of Christ. “He led singing often in HU Chapel and at the College Church of Christ in Searcy,” Glenn Dillard, Harding’s assistant vice president for enrollment management, said to The Christian Chronicle. “He had a beautiful voice.”

READ NEXT: Botham Jean Was Remembered in Many Tributes