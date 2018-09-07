Botham Shem Jean: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Botham Shem Jean was identified as the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed by a female Dallas police officer who accidentally went into Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own.

The cop wasn’t in her apartment; she was in his, and she had no reason to be there, police acknowledged in a statement. She then shot him, authorities say. Botham Shem Jean was only 26-years-old. He was originally from St. Lucia, and, according to their Facebook comments and tributes, he was the pride of his family, a young man who came to America to study accounting.

On LinkedIn, Botham Jean described himself as an “aspiring young professional” who was “engaged in developing a career built upon integrity, dedication and relationships, leveraging useful technologies to gain an understanding of and add value in a range industries, striving towards leadership in my career, my community and society.” He was working in Dallas as a risk assurance associate for PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to his LinkedIn page. In college, he was president of a Young Leaders group.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say the Police Officer Was in Full Uniform & Had Just Finished Her Shift When She Mistakenly Entered Jean’s Apartment

Update: A Dallas police officer shot and killed a man after entering an apartment unit she believed was her own, police say.

Although the female officer has not yet been identified, police did lay out some of the details relating to what happened. “On September 6, 2018 at about 9:59 p.m., an off duty Dallas Police officer called police dispatch and said she was involved in a shooting at the apartments located at 1210 S. Lamar,” they wrote.

“Preliminary information suggests that the officer arrived home in full uniform after working a full shift. The officer reported to the responding officers that she entered the victim’s apartment believing that it was her own. At some point, the officer fired her weapon striking the victim. Responding officers administered aid to the victim, a 26-year-old male, at the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased. Next of kin notification has not been made at this time.”

Jean was identified by the Dallas Morning News, not police, as the victim. The Morning News asked the police whether the officer mistakenly thought Jean was an intruder – in Jean’s own apartment.

“I won’t go into that information right now,” Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell said to the newspaper. “I mean, we have not interviewed her, and like I said this is just a preliminary statement. We still have a lot to do in this investigation. … This is all we can give you at this time.”

2. Botham Shem Jean’s Relatives Mourned Him in Tributes With His Uncle Calling It ‘the Worst Day of My Life Thus Far’

Botham Shem Jean’s uncle Earl Jean, who is a coach from St. Lucia, posted a photo tribute to his deceased nephew on Facebook.

“My heart goes with you my boy…never thought this day would come ,wanted to be there for you always my boy …how can this nasty world take you away from me ….this is the worst day of my life thus far….uncle loves you so much …there goes Mr.botham shem Jean….iam lost for words…part of me has left !Gone with the Angel’s ….lord keep me sane,” wrote a heartbroken Earl Jean.

Jean’s family members repeatedly expressed pride in him on Facebook. On a photo of Jean wearing a suit and tie, another relative wrote, “This is my work of art – dedicated, committed, hard-working, intelligent – Vote Botham for President!”

3. Botham Shem Jean Studied ‘Accountancy’ at a University & Was From St. Lucia

On Facebook, Botham Shem Jean wrote that he had studied “accountancy” at Harding University. He also studied at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, went to St. Mary’s College, and was from Castries, Saint Lucia. At St. Mary’s, Jean studied accounting and mathematics, and was the Young Leaders president and on the debate teams and in the choir.

He Facebook page said that he lived in Searcy, Arkansas, not Dallas, Texas, but it’s not clear whether it was just not updated yet. He wrote in 2013, “I miss St. Lucian food :( I really want a breadfruit, dasheen, greenfig and saltfish now.”

The posts from Arkansas, which are a couple years old, include updates from Jean that say things like this, “8 hours of accounting…coming right up.” Harding University is a private college in Searcy, so it appears Jean was there to study accounting several years ago.

His page also says he worked for a company named Harris Paints. More recently, according to his LinkedIn page, Botham Shem Jean was working for a company in Dallas, Texas called PwC as a “title risk assurance experienced associate.” He had held the position since July 2016, his page says, but had worked for the company since 2015. PwC is the major consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

4. Many Facebook Photos Show Jean in Suit & Tie & His Uncle Wrote That ‘the World Is at Your Door’

Jean’s photos on Facebook show a professional and generally smiling young man. His uncle Earl commented on his thread three years ago that the future looked very bright for Jean.

“Good looking and intelligent young Jean….the world is at your door…But everything in Gods timing. ..always proud of you!!” wrote Earl Jean.

On Twitter, Jean’s cover photo reads “Resist.” His tweets are private. “IzaLucian 🇱🇨 — Can do anything, Can’t do everything,” his profile reads.

His mother, who still lives in St. Lucia, wrote, “Looking good my son!” Other comment threads similarly filled with flattery. “Look up Man in the dictionary and this photo will be next to it,” wrote one friend. “Presidential photo,” wrote one.

“This boy is and WILL ALWAYS BE a STAR!!!” wrote a woman named Desi Charles.

5. The Police Officer Is on Administrative Leave

According to the Dallas police statement, the officer “was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“The Dallas Police Department is conducting a joint investigation with the District Attorney’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and we will release additional details as they become available and it is appropriate to do so,” police wrote.