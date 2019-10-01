Amber Guyger: Texts on MLK Jr. Day Parade, Black Officers

Amber Guyger joked about a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, a racist dog, and black officers in text messages, and she posted a graphic on Pinterest that referred to shooting people, according to evidence that prosecutors presented during the penalty phase of Guyger’s prosecution. You can see the posts and tweets later in this article.

Prosecutors tried two tactics during the sentencing for Guyger, a former Dallas police officer who was convicted of shooting a Saint Lucian businessman, Botham Shem Jean, who was in his own apartment at the time. Guyger had just returned to the apartment complex from working overtime on the force and claimed she mistakenly thought Jean’s apartment was her own. She alleged she opened fire on the unarmed Jean because she feared he was an intruder. They didn’t know each other.

Prosecutors argued that any fears were unreasonable and she should have known she was at the wrong apartment, in part because Jean had a bright red rug outside his door and she did not. The jury sided with the prosecution, convicting Guyger of murder and rejecting a lesser charge of manslaughter and a Castle Doctrine defense, which the judge allowed them to consider.

Enter the sentencing phase, in which the prosecution went after Guyger’s character and the defense will get an opportunity to present witnesses on her side. Key to the prosecution’s case at sentencing: Guyger’s texts and social media posts.

Botham Shem Jean, a recent college graduate known for his leadership and singing voice in church, was originally from the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia, and, according to their Facebook comments and tributes, he was the pride of his family, a young man who came to America to study accounting and for whom great things were expected. Guyger is white and Jean was black, bringing a racial overlay into the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Guyger Wrote Jokes About a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Said She Wanted a Racist Dog, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors presented text messages that referred to Guyger working at the MLK Jr. parade. Some of Guyger’s text messages were deleted (previously, at trial, prosecutors revealed she was sexting her then police partner the night of Jean’s death.)

“When does this end lol,” someone asked via text message.

Guyger responded, according to prosecutors: “When MLK is dead… oh wait…” The other person wrote: “HA.” Guyger then responded, “Geez 2.5 hours going on 3 hours of this…” And later: “Just push them or spray… in that general area.”

In another text string, there was discussion about a dog. An officer stated the dog “may be racist.”

Guyger responded, according to prosecutors: “I wish I could have one but not in this apartment smaller than my old one.”

She also wrote: “I hate everything and everyone but ya’ll.”

The prosecution presented texts retrieved from Amber Guyger’s phone. This is one portion.

The records in evidence show the first message as coming from her partner Martin Rivera.

The second is Guyger’s response. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/v1fuJLjDwg — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) October 1, 2019

Her former partner, with whom she was having a relationship, wrote in another text thread, “Damn I was at this area with 5 different black officers!!! Not racist but damn.”

Guyger responded: “Not racist but just have a different way of working and it shows.”

Guyger also shared graphics on Pinterest that referred to shootings.

We’re also seeing posts Amber Guyger shared on her Pinterest account, which… can’t be helping her case. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/NIxQRmZHZ0 — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) October 1, 2019

On Pinterest, she shared things like “stay low, go fast, kill first, die last. One shot, one kill. No luck, all skill.”

And: “I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I’m already dressed for your funeral.” And: “People are so ungrateful. No one ever thanks me for having the patience not to kill them.”

Botham Jean’s Family Discussed Their Pain & His Personality

A lot of the other testimony presented by the state was human and emotional, including from Jean’s mother and Alissa Findley, Jean’s sister, who told the judge how the death affected the family.

Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, runs the Saint Lucia national Utilities Regulatory Commission. She testified that her son would have been 28 just that past Sunday. She said that he placed 23rd on the entire island growing up so he was accepted into the top high school on Saint Lucia. “He was very active. He was president of his schoolhouse. He was also the leader for several clubs…He started a choir because he loved to sing,” she said.

Shown a picture of Botham Jean with his siblings and videos of him singing, his sister Allisa shares her thoughts… “That I want my brother back.” @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/yYm7ZryWPn — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) October 1, 2019

Findley talked about how close her children were to Jean. Her son is “scared of police officers,” she said. He came running to the car once solely because he saw a police officer after Jean’s death. Jean would sing with one of her sons and the other would wear his clothes. She treated him like another son. He was a song leader in the church. A video of Jean singing in church was played.

“I want my brother back,” she said. “If I could just continue our last conversation and not let him hang up the phone.”

The state called witnesses to testify to Jean’s future. The man they called “Bo” was a source of comfort and support at work, said Kerry Ray, Botham Jean’s coach at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He was described as a perfectionist who had a bright future. “Whatever he wanted to do in the long term, he was going to be excellent at it. His potential was unlimited. He could write his own check, I think,” said Ray.

Guyger’s defense had not yet presented their witnesses at sentencing. The case wrapped up for the day.

READ NEXT: The Life of Botham Shem Jean.