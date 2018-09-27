Christine Blasey Ford’s Academic Publications: See Examples & Lists of Her Writing

Christine Blasey Ford is testifying today against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, alleging that he assaulted her at a high school party. Christine Ford is a professor at Palo Alto University, and teaches in consortium with Stanford University. She teaches graduate students clinical psychology and has been published in more than 50 academic journalist and scientific publications. Here is more information about some of her publications.

Ford is a prolific writer who has co-authored more than 50 publications, journal articles, books, and chapters. The topics that she has written about include the relationship between child abuse and depression, the use of acupuncture for treating depression, and post-traumatic growth after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Wall Street Journal noted.

You can see a list of many of her publications on Google Scholar here. On Google Scholar, she has 89 citations. The articles begin in 1996 and go to 2018.

Her most recent co-authored papers, from 2018, were:

Attenuation of antidepressant effects of ketamine by opioid receptor antagonism – Published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Psychological Flexibility and Set-Shifting Among Veterans Participating in a Yoga Program: A Pilot Study – Military Medicine

In 2016, she published an article in the journal Behavior Therapy which explained the social impact of hiding your sexual orientation. The article was reviewed by psychologist William Gibson, who said it “demonstrates that issues of identity have relevance to mental health outcomes in ways that much of previous work misses.” He also wrote, “Comparing 157 sexual-minority-identified young adults to a matched sample of 157 heterosexual-identified young adults, the research found a significant difference in generalized anxiety disorder, social phobia, PTSD, depression and panic disorder, with sexual minority-identified people reporting higher levels. Concealment, in particular, was significantly related to social phobia, including clinical levels of social phobia.”

In 2015, Ford co-authored the book How Many Subjects? Statistical Power Analysis in Research.

In 2011, she co-authored a paper which found that gender doesn’t moderate the risk of depression adults face from being maltreated as children.

In 2005, a paper that she co-authored looked at the effects of growing up in a world post-September 11. “Results indicate that initial PTG levels (mean 9 weeks post-attacks) were generally associated with higher trauma symptoms (measured with the PTSD Checklist – Specific), positive changes in worldview (measured with the Changes in Outlook Questionnaire), more denial, and less behavioral disengagement (measured with the Brief COPE)… . Levels of PTG declined somewhat over time with the exception of Spiritual Change… These findings suggest that there may be a range of traumatic experience most conducive to growth and they also highlight the important contributions of cognitive and coping variables to psychological thriving in short- and longer-term periods following traumatic experience.”

And a paper she co-authored in 2004 explored the promising results of acupuncture when used to treat depression during pregnancy.

Her topics range from non-adherence of children in renal transplants to the benefits of medication and hypnosis for depression to a discussion of depression symptoms during pregnancy. For example, she co-authored a paper that discovered that meditation with yoga had a greater remission of depression after nine months than group therapy with hypnosis.

