Christine Blasey Ford: Woman Who Accused Kavanaugh in Letter Comes Forward

Christine Blasey Ford has identified herself as the anonymous women who wrote a letter to Rep. Anna Eshoo alleging that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

Blasey spoke to The Washington Post in an exclusive report about the event in question: more specifically, a summer evening in the 1980s in which Kavanaugh was “stumbling drunk” and assaulted her in a bedroom at a party.

Last week, Kavanaugh issued a statement denying the accusations: “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Ford Claims Kavanaugh Groped Her & Tried to Take Her Clothes Off Against Her Will

Ford alleges that the incident occurred when Kavanaugh and an unidentified friend brought her up to a bedroom while they were all at a party. She says that he pinned her to the bed and groped her while trying to take her clothes off, and when she tried to yell he put a hand over her mouth.

Ford said to The Washington Post, “I thought he might inadvertently kill me. He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford then said she escaped when Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them. She locked herself in a bathroom and then ran out of the house.

She said of the event to The Washington Post, “My biggest fear was, do I look like someone just attacked me? [I thought], I’m not ever telling anyone this. This is nothing, it didn’t happen, and he didn’t rape me.”

Ford Is a Professor at Palo Alto University Who Teaches Graduate Students in Clinical Psychology

Ford is a professor at Palo Alto University and teaches in consortium with Stanford University. Prior to that, an archive of her LinkedIn reveals that she has been a visiting professor at Pepperdine University, a research psychologist for Stanford University’s Department of Psychiatry, and a professor at the Stanford School Of Medicine Collaborative Clinical Psychology Program.

Ford received her undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She then received a Master’s Degree in psychology at Pepperdine University, followed by a PhD in Educational Psychology: Research Design at the University of Southern California. Finally, she received a Master’s in Education from Stanford University.

Ford Has Co-Authored Over 50 Scientific Publications, Book Chapters & Books

Ford’s academic work has been widely and prolifically published across a range of psychological topics, from “Does Gender Moderate the Relationship Between Childhood Maltreatment & Adult Depression?” to “Acupuncture: A Promising Treatment for Depression During Pregnancy.”

Ford Did Not Speak of the Incident Until 2012, When She Revealed the Assault to a Couples Therapist

Ford says she didn’t tell anyone about the event until 2012, when she was in a couples therapy. The Washington Post received parts of the notes from that couples therapy session, which note Ford talking about an attack from “an elitist boys’ school”, attackers who were “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington.”

Ford’s husband, Russell Ford, has confirmed this recollection, telling The Washington Post that he remembers her talking about a “rape attempt” and explicitly mentioned Kavanaugh’s name and her concerns about his being nominated to the Supreme Court one day.

