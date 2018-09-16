Christine Blasey Ford’s Politics: She’s a Democrat

Christine Blasey Ford has come forward to accuse Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that dates to the 1980s, when both of them were in high school.

Because the Supreme Court nomination is so politicized – Kavanaugh would replace centrist Anthony Kennedy on the court – some people are wondering about Christine Ford’s politics. Is Christine Ford a Democrat or Republican? What’s her politics? She’s a registered Democrat, according to The Washington Post; that’s the newspaper she allowed to print her name.

Ford works as a professor at Palo Alto University and teaches in consortium with Stanford University. She has written or helped write more than 50 journals, book chapters, and other articles. One study focused on trauma as a result of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, saying, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Christine Blasey Ford Is a Registered Democrat Who Has Made Some Political Contributions, Including to Bernie Sanders

The Washington Post reports that she is a “registered Democrat who has made small contributions to political organizations.” The Post did not name those organizations.

The federal campaign donation website lists these donations for Christine Blasey, which is how Ford is known professionally. Among them:

One donation was earmarked for the Democratic National Committee:

One was designated for Bernie Sanders.

In 2014, a donation was earmarked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee:

Christine Ford Signed a Letter Demanding an End to Trump’s Family Separations at the Border

Christine Ford – whose full name is Christine Blasey Ford and who uses the name Christine Blasey professionally – signed a letter with many other health professionals demanding that Trump stop his controversial policy on family separations at the border. She signed the letter as Christine Blasey, and it was used as an exhibit in an ACLU lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Christine Blasey Ford’s letter may stem from her research into “child maltreatment issues.” For example, she is the co-author on a journal article titled, “Does Gender Moderate the Relationship Between Childhood Maltreatment and Adult Depression?” The abstract for that journal – one of many research articles she’s been involved in – reads in part: “In a sample of 5,673 adult Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) patients, the authors employed the Patient Health Questionnaire-8 (PHQ-8) to assess major depressive disorder (MDD) and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) to assess five different types of childhood maltreatment: emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, as well as emotional and physical neglect.”

The letter signed by Christine Blasey was also released as a press release on June 14, 2018. “America’s Health Professionals Appeal to Trump Administration: End Family Separation at Border Immediately” it’s headlined. (At the time, the family separation policy was hotly criticized by people on both sides of the political aisle, and Trump eventually said he was changing the policy.)

The press release on the letter says in part: “Thousands of medical voices from across the United States have joined forces with Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) to urge the Trump administration to immediately halt the separation of migrant and asylum seeking children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. A letter, addressed to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, signed by more than 5,000 experts across the health and child development fields, and calling for swift action, was delivered today to the administration.”

“It should not be U.S. policy to traumatize children, and especially not as a form of indirect punishment of their parents,” the letter reads.

“Forced separation of children and parents, especially in connection with the detention of a parent, can constitute an adverse childhood experience, which research links with disrupted neurodevelopment, resulting in social, emotional, and cognitive impairment, and even negative intergenerational effects,” the letter adds.

You can read the press release here. It was released by the organization Physicians for Human Rights.

The letter, which is addressed to Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, opens, “As medical and mental health professionals and researchers working in the United States, we are gravely concerned about the Trump administration’s practice of separating migrant and asylum-seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Such a practice is profoundly harmful to children and to families, in addition to violating fundamental human rights. We urge you to immediately end forced separation of families at the border, and instead keep families together in community-based settings while their immigration proceedings are pending.”

The letter also argues, “The intentional infliction of pain on children and their families is not just inhumane, it also fails to meet the stated goals of deterrence. Punishing parents with family separation may cause damage to their children, and it will not change the realities that drove the parents to seek safe haven in the United States.”

It’s signed Christine Blasey, PhD, psychologist. Blasey is Christine Blasey Ford’s maiden name.

The letter was used as an exhibit in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union to end the family separations policy. The lawsuit against ICE demanded family reunification. You can read it here.

Ford Has Accused Kavanaugh of Pinning Her Down & Groping Her – in High School

Christine Ford came forward on September 16, 2018 to The Washington Post and revealed that she was the anonymous woman who has accused Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school – accusations that Kavanaugh has strenuously denied. In the interview with The Post, Ford accused Kavanaugh of pinning her down and groping her before she escaped; she says another high school friend of Kavanaugh’s named Mark Judge was in the room. Judge, a D.C.-based writer, previously told The Weekly Standard – before Christine Blasey Ford was named – that the account was false. Christine Blasey Ford is a professor at Palo Alto University, in California.

Ford’s Facebook page and LinkedIn page appear to have been deleted, although it’s not clear when.