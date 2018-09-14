Mark Judge Named as Brett Kavanaugh Classmate

Mark Judge has revealed in an interview with the Weekly Standard that he is the high school classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who was named in a mysterious letter that was sent to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office.

The controversial letter alleges sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in high school (according to The New Yorker), which Kavanaugh has strenuously denied. In the interview with Weekly Standard, Judge also strongly denied the accusations. According to Weekly Standard’s John McCormack, who authored the article, Mark Judge is a writer in Washington D.C.

“It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,” Judge told the Weekly Standard of the Kavanaugh accusations.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New Yorker Magazine Revealed Alleged Details of the Mystery Letter

The New Yorker Magazine, in a story by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, revealed more details about the mystery letter after news of it broke when Feinstein referred the information to the FBI (which did not open an investigation.) The New Yorker does not cite named sources for the revelations.

Feinstein had released a statement, but it said only, “I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.” She has been criticized by some fellow Democrats for unilaterally deciding not to reveal the letter’s existence earlier.

In the New Yorker article, the authors allege that the letter’s writer contacted Feinstein and another Democratic lawmaker this summer and accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that dates back more than 30 years. The Weekly Standard says that Judge was named in that letter, which he told the outlet he did not know until Farrow contacted him.

The New Yorker claims that the accusations in the letter date to the 1980s, when Kavanaugh was in high school at Maryland’s Georgetown Preparatory School. The woman went to a different high school and, according to the New Yorker, she alleged that “during an encounter at a party, Kavanaugh held her down, and that he attempted to force himself on her. She claimed in the letter that Kavanaugh and a classmate of his, both of whom had been drinking, turned up music that was playing in the room to conceal the sound of her protests, and that Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand. She was able to free herself.”

The New Yorker story does not name the woman or Judge. It does quote him, without name, as saying, “I have no recollection of that.”

Kavanaugh issued a statement in which he said, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

The woman has not been identified, reportedly at her request.

In the interview with Weekly Standard, Judge said he could not even remember an incident that could be misconstrued in the way the New Yorker says the letter alleges. “I don’t remember any of that stuff going on with girls,” Judge told Weekly Standard, adding that the New Yorker didn’t provide him many details.

Mark Judge, referred to in letter as being in room with Kavanaugh and accuser at the time: "I can recall a lot of rough-housing with guys. It was an all-boys school, we would rough-house with each other," he said . "I don't remember any of that stuff going on with girls." — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 14, 2018

The White House has criticized the last-minute allegation as a desperate move by Democrats seeking to derail President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh to the court.

This article is being updated as more information is learned about Mark Judge.