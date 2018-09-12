Dayana Gibson: A Tribute to the Fitzgerald High School Student

Dayana Gibson is the Fitzgerald High School who was known as one of the “smartest and brightest” students at her school. Gibson, 16, was tragically killed by a fellow student after being stabbed on campus on September 12. Authorities have said that she was killed in a dispute over a boy. The suspect, 17, is expected to be charged with murder.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told the media that the stabbing took place at around 8:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Michigan. Gibson was stabbed inside of a classroom, in front of 20-30 students and a teacher, with a steak knife. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was recovered. Commissioner Dwyer told the media, “This is truly a tragedy on both sides. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victim and the suspect.”

The commissioner added that investigators are going through the phone of the boy believed to be at the center of the trouble to between the suspect and the victim. Dwyer said that the suspect and the male involved had been in contact the day before the stabbing. Dwyer also said, “This is the first type of situation we’ve had in the school district in the past 50 years. Officers can’t recall a case where a student was actually murdered at a high school in Warren.”

Gibson was stabbed twice in the torso and passed away at St. John’s Oakland Hospital during surgery at around 9:30 a.m. Commissioner Dwyer said, “We don’t have all the facts yet, but we have enough information on what happened… It happened very quickly.” The school resource officer was the first law-enforcement to respond to the scene. He performed CPR on Gibson until the paramedics arrived. The stabbing put the school on lockdown with students being released at 10 a.m. No other students were injured during the incident.

Gibson Was a Straight-A Student Who Was a Member of the Marching Band, Student Council & the Robotics Club

Gibson was a member of the National Honor Guard Society and was a straight-A student, reports the Detroit News. In addition, Gibson was a member of the robotics club, the marching band, student council and generation of promise, reports WXYZ.

Speaking to Fox Detroit’s Erika Erickson, one friend called Gibson “the smartest and brightest.” While saying of the suspect the same person said, “I never, ever expected this from her.”

One Friend Tragically Wrote About Her Sadness that Gibson Would Never Get to Experience ‘Prom & Graduation’

One of Gibson’s friends paid tribute to slain high school student on Facebook writing, “Rest Peacefully pretty girl❤️ I’m so sorry this happened to you… you were so smart and you didn’t deserve this! I’m sorry you won’t be able to make it to prom and graduation 😔 I’m sure you been planning and talking about those days… I’m honestly heartbroken, I’ve been praying so much about senior year and how I hope everybody get along and that it just be the best and this happen ☹️” While another friend who said she witnessed the attack said, “There was no argument that led up to this.” That friend also wrote, “Please do not believe that this was a provoked attack, she was doing nothing but her work when she was attacked.”

Another friend wrote in the immediate aftermath of Gibson’s tragic passing, “RIP to my friend Dayana… she was truly one of a kind and she didn’t deserve this fate… she was a friend, sister, daughter and she was one of fitz’s brightest students… I’m honestly lost for words but I will continue to keep her alive through my memories.”

Fitzgerald High School Will Be Closed on September 13

A statement from the school district superintendent Laurie Fournier said, “We are deeply saddened to share that the Fitzgerald High School student who was stabbed this morning passed away at the hospital. Our hearts and prayers go out to the student’s family and we offer our deepest sympathy.

Students at Fitzgerald High School were released at 10 a.m. this morning. On Thursday, September 13th, Fitzgerald High School will be closed however the middle school and elementary schools will be open. At the High School we have deployed additional counselors, psychologists and social workers for students and staff who need support during this difficult time. Students and their parents may come to the High School between the hours of 8am and 2pm for support and assistance. We are working very closely with the police department on this matter as well as conducting an internal school review of the incident which will review all our current safety procedures and protocols. This is a time of mourning for the Fitzgerald Community and we ask for you to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.”

Fitzgerald High School is located along Ryan Road, close to 9 Mile Road, in the Fitzgerald Public School district. There are more than 1,100 students enrolled in the school. The school’s principal is Amanda Clor, according to the school’s official website. Fitzgerald High School was not named for former U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, nor for his brother, Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy. It was named for Michigan Governor Frank Fitzgerald who died in office in March 1939.

