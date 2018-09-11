‘Inbred Tanning Bed,’ Says Gary Cohn About Trump’s IQ Level

Donald Trump has the IQ of an “inbred tanning bed,” according to the president’s former chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn. The Cohn comments are just one of the many revelations from Bob Woodward’s book, “Fear.” The “inbred tanning bed” comments were excerpted by Vanity Fair. The magazine goes on to say that Cohn was “astounded” by “the depths of the president’s stupidity.” Cohn allegedly called Trump’s intelligence level that of an “inbred tanning bed.” That comes on top of Defense Secretary James Mattis being quoted as saying Trump had the understanding of a “fifth- or sixth-grader.” Both Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly have denied making any disparaging comments about the president. Kelly is alleged to have called Trump an “idiot” and told staffers that working in the White House was the worst job he has ever had.

The Vanity Fair excerpt says that Cohn felt Donald Trump didn’t understand how federal debt works. Woodward writes in his book, “It was clear that Trump did not understand the way the U.S. government debt cycle balance sheet worked.”

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump told supporters that he would eliminate the federal debt during his eight years in office.

One of the first “Fear” excerpts said that Cohn had stolen a letter from Trump’s desk. The letter stated that the U.S. was planning to withdraw from a trade agreement with South Korea. Cohn announced his attention to leave the White House in March 2018, on April 2, Cohn was replaced by Larry Kudlow. It was widely reported that Cohn left over Trump’s plans to impose steel tariffs on U.S. allies. In August 2017, the New York Times reported that Cohn had drafted a resignation letter over Trump referred to white supremacists in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”

