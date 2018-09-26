Julie Swetnick’s Work History & Security Clearances

Julie Swetnick, who is being represented by Michael Avenatti, has come forward in a sworn affidavit, accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh and friend Michael Judge of taking part in gang rapes and other forms of sexual assault. Both Kavanaugh and Judge have denied the allegations. Swetnick has worked for the federal government off and on for more than a decade, which included being vetted multiple times for security clearances. Here are more details about her work history and security clearance.

She Holds Three Active Clearances & Has Four Inactive Clearances

In a sworn affidavit, Swetnick, 55, said that she has active clearances for her work for the U.S. Department of Treasury, the U.S. Mint, and the Internal Revenue Service. She also has four inactive security clearances.

In her affidavit, Swetnick said:

…I presently hold the following active clearances associated with working within the federal government: Public Trust – U.S. Department of Treasury (DOT), U.S. Mint (USM), Internal Revenue Service (IRS). … I have also previously held the following inactive security clearances: Secret – U.S. Department of State (DOS), U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Public Trust – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

You can read her full affidavit in Heavy’s story here.

Her Work History Includes the U.S. Mint, Homeland Security, the Department of State, and the Department of Justice

Her work history dates all the way back to 1995, but only part of that includes working for the government in jobs that needed security clearance. She has degrees from Montgomery College, the University of Maryland in astrophysics and computer science.

The following dates and years are from a resume posted online by Swetnick.

She started out in the mid-to-late 90s working for American Airlines, Marriott, U.S. Office Products, and Webtrends Corporation. Her positions included working as a reservations specialist, an Intranet webmaster, an Internet webmaster, and a professional services engineer. From 2000 to 2002, she worked for Cable & Wireless International as a senior web project manager. After this, she began working at times for the federal government.

From April 2002 to June 2005, she worked for the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. as the senior production webmaster.

She then worked for Merck, Sharp & Dohme in Brussels as a Webtrends professional services engineer from July 2005 to January 2006.

She then worked for the U.S. Department of Justice as a senior production webmaster from February 2006 to July 2009 in Washington D.C.

She was self-employed in Bethesda, Maryland from August 2009 to September 2012, working as an e-business analytics consultant.

Then from September 2012 to November 2012, she worked for the Department of Homeland Security / Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a senior web production manager.

From December 2012 to September 2014, she worked for the Government of the District of Columbia as a web content editor.

From 2014 on, she has worked for the U.S. Mint (Deloitte contract) in “IBM digital analytics and ecommerce sme.”

In her sworn affidavit, Swetnick also mentioned additional details about her work history. These included working with the Vietnam War Commemoration, the Joint Services Providers, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of General Services. She also noted that she was one of the first 100 women in the world “to achieve a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineering Certification.”

This is a developing story.

