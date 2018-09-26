Julie Swetnick: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Washington D.C. woman who is being represented by attorney Michael Avenatti has come forward to accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his high school friend of taking part in gang rapes, including one that she was a victim of, when they were in high school in the 1980s. Avenatti identified the woman on Wednesday as Julie Swetnick.

The 55-year-old Swetnick released a sworn affidavit through Avenatti. “Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation,” Avenatti tweeted.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti said beginning Sunday evening that his client would come forward when she felt ready and safe.

Let me be clear: We will disclose the client’s name and accusations only when SHE is ready and we have adequate security measures in place. And not a moment before that. It is her choice and hers alone as to when to surface bc it is her life. We expect it within the next 36 hrs. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 25, 2018

“We will disclose the client’s name and accusations only when SHE is ready and we have adequate security measures in place. And not a moment before that. It is her choice and hers alone as to when to surface (because) it is her life.

1. Swetnick Says She Witnessed Brett Kavanaugh & Mark Judge Causing Girls to ‘Become Inebriated & Disoriented So They Could Then Be ‘Gang Raped’ & Says She Was a Victim in 1982 of a ‘Gang Rape’ Where Kavanaugh & Judge Were Present

Avenatti said he has evidence of gang rapes perpetrated by Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others in Washington D.C. in the 1980s. In the affidavit released by Avenatti, Swentick says that she “witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys. I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.” Swetnick added that in 1982, “I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people. During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

You can read Julie Swetnick’s sworn affidavit below:

Avenatti said Sunday, “I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”

He was contacted by the Judicary Committee and responded with a claim of evidence and questions for Kavanaugh. He has not heard back from the Committee.

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a “train “of men to subsequently gang rape them. There are multiple witnesses that will corroborate these facts and each of them must be called to testify publicly. As a starting point, Senate investigators should post the following questions to Judge Kavanaugh without delay and provide the answers to the American people.”

1. Did you ever target one or more women for sex or rape at a house party? Did you ever assist Mark Judge or others in doing so?

2. Did you ever attend any house party during which a woman was gang raped or used for sex by multiple men?

3. Did you ever witness a line of men outside of bedroom at any house party were you understood a woman was in the bedroom being raped or taken advantage of?

4. Did you ever participate in any sexual conduct with a woman at a house party you understood to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs?

5. Did you ever communicate with Mark Judge or anyone else about your participation in a “train” involving an intoxicated woman?

6. Did you ever object or attempt to prevent one or more men from participating in the rape, or taking advantage of, a woman at any house party?

2. Swetnick Is From Maryland & Has Worked in the Government

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Julie Swetnick lives in Washington D.C. after living most of her life in Maryland, most recently in Bethesda. She has worked in the U.S. government in the past, including at the U.S. Mint and at the Department of Homeland Security. Avenatti hadn’t named his client but said she was not only credible she had been granted multiple security clearances. She now works in at a private insurance firm, according to her Linkedin profile.

Swetnick attended the University of Maryland and Montgomery College after graduating from Gaithersburg High School.

According to an online resume posted by Swetnick, she worked at the U.S. State Department as a senior production webmaster from 2002 to 2005. She then worked as a senior production webmaster at the Department of Justice from 2006 to 2009 and as a senior web production manager at the Department of Homeland Security/Customs and Border Protection in 2012. She has also worked at the U.S. Mint.

3. It’s Not Just Blasey Ford, Ramirez & Swetnick Coming Forward. There’s a Chorus, Now Singing About a ‘Culture of Assault & Predatory Behavior’

We now have multiple victims coming forward to share their stories about #Kavanaugh A culture of assault and predatory behavior appears to be taking shape. Judge Kavanaugh should be removed from consideration. https://t.co/pHRvA0jTD0 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) September 24, 2018

Rep. Carolyn B Mahoney, D-NY tweeted, “We now have multiple victims coming forward to share their stories about #Kavanaugh

A culture of assault and predatory behavior appears to be taking shape. Judge Kavanaugh should be removed from consideration.”

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of attempted rape while the two were high school students in the early 1980’s. Blasey Ford agreed to testify about the sexual assault in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Then Sunday night, a second woman came forward. Now, Avenatti says he has evidence that Pres. Donald Trump’s pick for the high court was allegedly involved in gang rapes.

Since The New Yorker had just published a story where a new accuser stepped forward, Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh in 1984 and claims he exposed himself to her.

Ramirez’ account is graphic and detailed and involves a fake penis, and a real one belonging to Kavanaugh, The New Yorker reported.

The Week reported that a woman who was involved with Judge for a few years while attending Catholic University said he and other teen boys from Georgetown Prep took turns “having sex” with a drunk girl, claiming it was consensual. Elizabeth Rasor was quoted as saying, “I can’t stand by and watch him lie.” Through his lawyer, Judge denied it. It was also reported that a woman who went to high school in the same county in Maryland, Montgomery, said she witnessed teen boys get girls “blind drunk” then “take advantage of them.” The woman who was not named was quoted as saying, the behavior was “disgusting and that girls were “treated like meat.”

“It is our job to make his pattern of revolting behavior clear, piece by painful piece.” – Brett Kavanaugh on why Pres. Clinton answer his graphic questions during the Starr Investigation. Should he not be held to his own standard? The Starr Investigation lasted 4 yrs. — Dana Gould (@danagould) September 24, 2018

“’It is our job to make his pattern of revolting behavior clear, piece by painful piece.’ ~ Brett Kavanaugh on why Pres. Clinton answer his graphic questions during the Starr Investigation. Should he not be held to his own standard? The Starr Investigation lasted 4 yrs.”

4. Many, Including Victims & Their Lawyers, Say Mark Judge Must Testify

“If Brett Kavanaugh has nothing to hide and claims all of this is a smear campaign than why doesn’t he call his good friend Mark Judge to testify publicly before the Committee? Why isn’t he pushing for Mark Judge to appear? What is he hiding,” Avenatti asked.

The Judiciary Committee has an issue with this process being public and (2) the Committee wants to avoid Mr. Judge testifying or even requesting that he testify. Both are absolute necessities.”

Avenatti says that given “things will only get worse,” the process must include Judge’s testimony. – he’s refused to be part of the process and may need to be subpoenaed – include all witnesses Avenatti has, and be public. He told Davis as much. Davis replied with a link to the Judiciary’s “position on witnesses.”

Why are Mr. Davis, Sen. Grassley, etc. refusing to hear from Mark Judge. He is likely the most important witness in the process and yet they are attempting to hide his testimony and prevent the truth from emerging. He should be subpoenaed to testify NOW so the truth can be known. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Avenatti said thanks but, “is the Committee refusing to have Mark Judge testify? If so, why?”

Blasey Ford’s lawyers also have asked that Judge testify. Judge, through his lawyer, said he doesn’t remember the attempted rape Blasey Ford alleges he was present during and may have either tried to prevent or egg on. Barbara VanGelder told The Washington Post her client was being “hounded” and as a “recovering alcoholic and is under unbelievable stress. He needed for his own health to get out of this toxic environment and take care of himself.”

Blasey Ford said that both Kavanaugh and Judge were drunk during the sexual assault and both men have not only myriad references to drinking on their yearbook pages, Kavanaugh said during a TV interview there was drinking and Judge is an alcoholic, his lawyer said.

5. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh Denies All Allegations & Vows to Fight on & Not be ‘Intimidated’ to Withdraw

The New York Times reported on Kavanaugh’s letter to Grassley where he vehemently denies all the accusations and insists he will not withdraw his name from contention as a nominee to the Supreme Court.

“These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse. But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination—if allowed to succeed—will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.”

“As I told the Committee during my hearing, a federal judge must be independent, not swayed by public or political pressure. That is the kind of judge I will always be. I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.”

“I have devoted my career to serving the public and the cause of justice, and particularly to promoting the equality and dignity of women. Women from every phase of my life have come forward to attest to my character. I am grateful to them. I owe it to them, and to my family, to defend my integrity and my name. I look forward to answering questions from the Senate on

Thursday.”

Brett Kavanaugh is a liar. His “I was just an innocent boy” claims on Fox are laughable and an insult to any American with common sense. They are irreconcilable with the yearbook, many witnesses, & my clients.

His claims about the drinking age at the time also appear to be false. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 25, 2018

Avenatti was not quiet following Kavanaugh’s appearance on a cable news channel during his confrontation, which some have reported is an unprecedented move.

“Brett Kavanaugh is a liar. His “I was just an innocent boy” claims on Fox are laughable and an insult to any American with common sense. They are irreconcilable with the yearbook, many witnesses, & my clients. His claims about the drinking age at the time also appear to be false.”

This is quite the exchange between Kavanaugh and Martha MacCallum: pic.twitter.com/4q8moIljnH — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 24, 2018

And Kavanaugh appeared on Fox News with his wife, Ashley, Monday to again deny the allegations. And Kavanaugh claimed he was a virgin in high school, college and “many, many years after …”

Swetnick said after watching the Fox interview “regarding his alleged ‘innocence’ during high school years and lack of sexual activity this claim is absolutely false,” she said.