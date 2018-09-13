President Trump Tweets & Reactions to Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence races toward the southeastern U.S. coast, and as residents of the area prepare for the Category 4 storm to hit, President Trump has tweeted several posts regarding the storm, urging people in the affected areas to stay safe and boasting about his administration’s “A-Plus” work during hurricane season in Texas and Florida last year.

“We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The comment regarding Puerto Rico kicked off another series of tweets Thursday morning, claiming that the media attempted to make him “look bad” by publishing an independent study that reported an estimated 2,975 people died in Puerto Rico in 5 months after Hurricane Maria.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico,” the president tweeted early Thursday morning. “When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000.”

He then went on to blame the media for publishing the study in an attempt to make him “look as bad as possible” while he was raising billions of dollars to help rebuild the U.S. territory.

“This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!”

Despite the tweets regarding both Puerto Rico and his self-proclaimed A-Plus effort regarding Hurricane’s Harvey, Irma and Maria, President Trump has been consistently tweeting and releasing statements of encouragement and well-wishes to residents of the southeastern U.S. coast for weeks leading up to Hurricane Florence’s looming landfall.

Early Thursday morning he tweeted: “We are completely ready for hurricane Florence, as the storm gets even larger and more powerful. Be careful!” And Wednesday afternoon, the president posted a video of a statement he gave regarding his administration’s readiness for Florence and his appreciation for FEMA.

He has consistently posted warnings, “thoughts and prayers,” and other videos and messages urging residents to heed local evacuation orders and prepare for the storm.

“It is imperative that everyone follow local evacuation orders,” he wrote on Twitter beneath a video of Florence as she barrels toward the coast. “This storm is extremely dangerous. Be SAFE!”

He also posted a video of himself warning citizens to brace themselves for a hurricane that is “as big as they’ve seen coming to this country, and certainly to the east coast, as they’ve ever seen.”

“We’ll handle it,” he continued. “We’re ready. We’re able. We’ve got the finest people, I think, anywhere in the world. FEMA and first responders are out there. They are going to stand through the danger of this storm. Get out of its way, don’t play games with it, it’s a big one. Maybe as big as they’ve seen. And tremendous amounts of water.”

The president also tweeted a warning to Georgia about potential damage to the state after Florence makes landfall and informed the public that Florence might be one of the “worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years.”

The White House has also released statements regarding Florence, along with a graphic depicting the amount of resources on reserve for those affected by the storm. According to the White House, “President Trump has granted emergency declarations for North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Hawaii and the Northern Mariana Islands.” The graphic claims that over 11 million meals, 18 million liters of water, 60 thousand cots and 1 million blankets are prepositioned for Florence’s eventual landfall.

