‘Student Puts Laxative in Lemonade’ Is Not Real Life

“Student puts laxative in lemonade” is a viral sensation that swept through social media over the last few days. The video shows dozens of students scrambling for the bathrooms as they suffer from diarrhea from the apparently spiked lemonade. There are also students vomiting as well as other clutching their stomachs scattered throughout the clip.

The clip, however, is not real life. It can be seen as part of the second season Netflix mockumentary, Ameiican Vandal. It can be seen as part of this trailer:

The season was released in September 2018 and is titled, “The Turd Burglar.” The clip that has gone viral is from the first episode of the season, “The Brownout,” and is set at the fictitious St. Bernadine Catholic High School. As a result, the show’s protagonists, documentary filmmakers Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund, are called in to investigate. One student tells the pair, “Most of us just sh*t our pants in front of everyone.” While a cop tells the pair, “This was the worst thing I’ve seen in 20 years.” Other crimes committed by the turd burglar during the season include a pinata filled with excrement and a teacher eating a candy laced with feces. A spoiler-filled explanation about who the suspect is and why they felt the need to spike the lemonade can be found here via Vulture. Safe to say that the motivations are related to the high school politics of the prestigious St. Bernadine’s.

As part of the viral marketing campaign for the show, a fictitious Instagram account was set up, @TheTurdBurglar. The page was set up on August 20 with an image of Jesus Christ at the Last Supper. The caption read, “Saint Bernardine should remember 2 Chronicles 21:15.” According to Bible Gateway, Chronicles 21:15 reads, “And God sent an angel to destroy Jerusalem. But as the angel was doing so, the Lord saw it and relented concerning the disaster and said to the angel who was destroying people, “Enough! Withdraw your hand.” The angel of the Lord was then standing at the threshing floor of Araunah the Jebusite.”

A post on that page from September 18 read, “Still can’t find me? I strike in 3 days. Try to crack it.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side