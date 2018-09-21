Ted Cruz vs. Beto O’Rourke’s First Debate Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the first debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, starting at 6 p.m. Central. Everyone’s going to be talking about this debate, so you’ll probably want to watch it as it happens. Read on to learn all the details about how to live stream the debate if you can’t watch it on TV. We will add a video to the top of this story if one becomes available.

How to Live Stream the Debate Tonight

The debate between Cruz and O’Rourke starts at 6 p.m. Central. There are a few places you can go to watch a live stream of the debate.

NBC DFW has a stream here. NBC DFW and Dallas News are sponsoring this debate.

Dallas News will also be hosting a live stream, but it’s unclear if you’ll need to be subscribed to Dallas News to see it.

Texas Tribune is live streaming the debate too and will add the stream once the debate begins.

C-SPAN will also provide a live stream of the debate, if you prefer one without much commentary. This stream will start once the debate begins.

KSAT in San Antonio will also live stream the debate.

Details About the Debate

The first debate is tonight, Friday, September 21, at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU in Dallas, Texas. The debate will begin at 6 p.m. Central and last for one hour. This moderated debate will cover domestic policy. O’Rourke and Cruz will be given 90 seconds to answer questions and 60 seconds for a response, plus 30 seconds for a rebuttal to the response.

The panelists for this debate are Julie Fine, NBC 5 political reporter, and Gromer Jeffers, Dallas Morning News political writer.

During this debate, Cruz and O’Rourke will stand at podiums in front of an audience of 240 people.

The Last Two Debates

The second debate is scheduled for Sunday, September 30 at the University of Houston at 6 p.m. Central. It will last for one hour and the debate will be televised. The debate is being hosted by ABC 13 and Univision 45. You can submit questions for the candidates here.

This debate will be town-hall style and it will focus on domestic policy. The debate will be before an audience of about 250 people. It will be streamed live at ABC13.com and televised on ABC 13 and Univision. The exact location of the debate has not yet been finalized.

Finally, the third debate is scheduled for Tuesday, October 16 in San Antonio. This one will be broadcast live before a TV studio audience. The time has not yet been announced. This debate will feature the candidates’ standing at podiums again, in front of an audience of 120. The debate will be split between domestic and foreign policy.

READ NEXT: Why are the results of Beto and Cruz’s latest polls so different? Learn more about the polls here.