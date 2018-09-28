Watch: XXX Suspects Were ‘Tracking’ the Rapper Before Killing [Graphic VIDEO]

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Rocardo Onfroy, was robbed, shot and killed after leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida June 18, 2018. Onfroy was 20 years old. Known for his popular tracks ‘Sad!’ and ‘Moonlight,’ was born in Plantation, Florida, but grew up in Lauderhill.

When he was released from juvenile detention as a young teen, XXX, like other so-called ‘third-wave emo” rappers, began recording on SoundCloud in 2013 recording ‘News/Flock.’ XXX was known for his melancholic rhymes as he battled depression and its been reported and well-known by his fans that his music shined a light on mental illness. He really took off with the release of “Look at Me”,” on his debut album in 2017.

XXXTentacion was recently featured on a track with Lil Peep, who died from an overdose in November of 2017. The two were recorded posthumously by iLoveMakonnen on the track ‘Falling Down’.

XXXTentacion will reportedly be featured on Lil Wayne‘s long-awaited ‘Tha Carter V’ album.

Suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested 2 days after the shooting and was charged with first degree murder and others were arrested including alleged trigger man Michael Boatwright. Accomplice Robert Allen’s lawyer asked for bond but his request was denied.

A trial is underway.