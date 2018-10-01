Carley Shimkus: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carley Shimkus is a headlines reporter for Fox News based in New York City. She often appears on Fox & Friends and Fox & Friends First.

1. Carley Shimkus’ Parents Met on an Airplane in the Early 80s

Carley Noelle Shimkus was born November 7, 1986. She was raised in Long Valley, New Jersey.

Her parents are Edward and Zulma Shimkus. She explained to Fox News Insider that her parents met by chance on an airplane in 1982.

Shimkus’ mother was working as a flight attendant for United Airlines and Edward Shimkus was a passenger. Zulma apparently jokes that “it would have been love at first sight if not for his polyester shirt.”

Carley Shimkus has an older sister named Margot, who she describes as as “incredible artist.” According to her LinkedIn profile, Margot studied art education at the College of New Jersey. She works as a private art instructor in New York City.

2. Carley Shimkus Has Been Married to Peter Buchignani Since 2015

Carley Shimkus first met Peter Buchignani, the man who would become her husband, on her 23rd birthday. But they remained friends at first. They did not begin dating until 2013. Two years later, when Shimkus was working as an associate producer at Imus in the Morning, she announced the engagement on the radio show.

Shimkus and Buchignani walked down the aisle on August 8, 2015. Both are huge fans of the University of Michigan, and walked out to the Wolverines fight song during the reception. According to Shimkus’ Instagram page, the wedding’s hashtag was #buckwild8815.

Shimkus’ social media pages are filled with pictures of her and Buchignani. The couple appears to do a good amount of traveling. She posted the picture above from Beaver Creek Mountain in Colorado in January 2018.

They also visited Scotland in August of 2017, and traveled around Greece in 2016.

3. Shimkus and Her Husband Are Both Dedicated to Their Careers & Are Based in Different Cities

Carley Shimkus and Peter Buchignani appear to have a long-distance relationship due to their careers. Her job with Fox News is based in New York City. Buchignani, on the other hand, appears to spend most of his time in Chicago.

Shimkus shared a post to Instagram on October 25, 2015, that indicates the relationships has always been long-distance. She wrote, “A beautiful day in the country before we go back to our respective cities 🍁🍃🍂”. This was shared a little more than two months after they tied the knot.

According to his LinkedIn page, Buchignani is employed by Amherst Pierpont Securities in Chicago. He works in “securitized products sales,” in the business development department. Buchignani previously worked for Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital. He graduated from Princeton University in 2009.

4. Carley Shimkus Tried Modeling as a High School Student

Shimkus is 5 foot, 10 inches. In her social media posts, she is often seen towering above her friends, such as in the photo above shared on May 6, 2016.

She told Fox News Insider that her height inspired her to give modeling a try when she was in high school. She appeared in at least one advertisement for a costume store. But ultimately she said modeling was “a fun experience but not in the cards for me.”

Even though she decided to forgo modeling, Shimkus’ career in the spotlight continues to draw a lot of attention to her looks. She has not been shy about sharing pictures that show off her toned physique, such as the photo above that reveals her toned stomach.

5. Shimkus Graduated From Quinnipiac University and Has Been Working for Fox Her Entire Career

Carley Shimkus earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University in 2009. During 2008, she interned at the D.C. bureau of Fox News.

After graduation, she was offered a job as a news producer. In 2012, she was promoted to an associate producer job with FOX Business Network, working for Imus in the Morning. That position allowed Shimkus the opportunity to gain on-air experience.

Today, Shimkus is a headlines reporter for Fox News. She often appears on Fox & Friends and Fox & Friends First. She has also been featured in online videos for Fox News Magazine. For example, in 2016 she did a series of videos called “My Big Fat Digital Wedding” with advice for brides.

