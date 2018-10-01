Peter Buchignani, Carley Shimkus’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Peter Buchignani is the husband of Fox News reporter Carley Shimkus. They have been married since 2015.

1. Peter Buchignani Lives and Works in Chicago, While his Wife is Based in New York City

Peter Buchignani and Carley Shimkus have been together since 2013 and married since 2015. But it is unclear whether they have ever lived in the same city as a couple.

According to his LinkedIn page and Facebook profile, Buchignani is based in Chicago and has lived in Illinois for the majority of his life. He was raised in Bloomington, about 140 miles south of Chicago.

He was born September 21, 1986 to Leo and Mary Edna Buchignani and has two siblings, an older brother and younger sister. Buchignani left Illinois for college but has been working in Chicago since at least early 2015.

Carley Shimkus is originally from New Jersey. Her job is based in New York City. Shimkus’ Instagram page reveals the couple is committed to spending quality time together with trips away from their jobs in Chicago and New York. In late August 2018, for example, they vacationed in Switzerland.

2. Buchignani Played Football at Princeton University and Studied Politics

Peter Buchignani attended Princeton University from 2005 to 2009. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

He stayed especially busy on campus through sports. Buchignani was a defensive end on the football team for three seasons. He did not play during his senior year.

According to Princeton’s website, Buchignani earned All-Ivy honorable mention honors twice. During the 2007 season, he recorded 34 tackles and started all ten games.

The Princeton roster also includes information about his high school football career. Buchignani played defensive end and tight end at University High School. He earned all-conference honors twice. Buchignani also played basketball in high school.

3. Buchignani’s First Job After College Was in New York City

Peter Buchignani studied political science in college, but he chose to pursue business instead. His first job after graduating was as a sales analyst at Barclays Capital.

He worked at the firm from July 2009 until August of 2011. It would have been during this time that he first met his future wife, Carley Shimkus. They met on her 23rd birthday, which would have been November 7, 2009. But they did not begin dating until 2013.

Buchignani’s next position was at Deutsche Bank. His LinkedIn page does not specify which city he was living in at the time.

4. Peter Buchignani Has Been With His Current Company in Chicago Since March 2015

Peter Buchignani has been living and working in Chicago since at least March of 2015. That’s when he began working for Amherst Pierpont Securities. He works in “securitized products sales,” in the business development department.

5. He Bleeds Blue & Maize; Buchignani is a Michigan Wolverines Fan

Peter Buchignani did not attend the University of Michigan, but he appears to be a huge fan of its sports teams. He and Carley Shimkus even incorporated that dedication into their wedding on August 8, 2015. They walked out to the Wolverines’ fight song.

Shimkus shared pictures from a visit to Michigan Stadium in June of 2016. A friend commented that this was “Pete’s heaven.”

They were allowed inside the football team’s locker room. Shimkus appeared to understand the high value of this moment for her husband, because she wrote, “The most important moment in our relationship- inside Michigan’s game day locker room #GoBlue #letsraige.” Someone else commented, “This is a close second to the wedding day I’m sure 👰🏼>/=🏈 😂”

