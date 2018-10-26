Cesar Sayoc’s Family: Suspect Claims Martial Arts History

Cesar Sayoc has been named by multiple news outlets as the suspect in the string of suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democratic critics of President Donald Trump, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

A sense of the suspect’s biography is slowly starting to emerge. For one, according to Florida voter records, he is 56-years-old and is a registered Republican. A van covered with political decals was towed by authorities from an Auto Zone business in Plantation, Florida. Photos of the van show it was covered with decals of President Donald Trump and other Republican oriented materials. Sayoc also was active on social media, where he touted Republicans and trashed Democrats in memes and other posts.

What’s known about Cesar Sayoc’s family? Here’s what you need to know:

Sayoc Says He Comes From a Family Involved in Martial Arts in the Philippines

Sayoc claimed on his LinkedIn page that his grandfather, Col. Baltazar Zook Sayoc, was a martial arts practitioner who created his own style of fighting, Sayoc Kali. Sayoc claimed in the post style was used to fight the Communist Party of the Philippines. Here is a website that explains the fighting style. Sayoc included the details about his family in a LinkedIn section in which he also claimed to have studied veterinary medicine.

Here’s what he wrote about his family:

Brevard College, N.C./Univ of N.C. at Charlotte Degree Name BA Field Of Study Business, Finance, Economics , Biology,, Veterinary Medicine Graduate 2021 from High Point Univ. Dates attended or expected graduation 1980 – 1984 Career decision of becoming a Horse Doctor was always a love for animals, which were here first and never do anything to anyone. And respect all living things. My family very sound Sayoc name in Medical field Grandfather Col. Baltazar Zook Sayoc that perfect the conversion oriental eye to Americanize. The first plastic surgeon to be observed by 8 million people in NY city Hospital. He over through Communist Philippines liberated island. He built all hospitals in Philippines islands and sets standards highest level. Most surgeon use his instruments which are patented. And a lot surgeon use today. Also Sayoc intl. schools marshals arts Kali that used to over throw communist party . Also one 5 Hero’s disciplinary my mother Madeline Sayoc Giardiello First president Pharmacy Cosmetic Association, Who Who Business Women of Year, Soul buyer consultant for Home Shopping Network, head number 1 marketing consul in World Aventura Marketing consul, up for city counsel women Aventura.

The suspect also wrote on LinkedIn that he was a “Promoter, booking agent Live entertainment, owner, choreographer.”

