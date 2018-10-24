WATCH: Alarm Goes Off at CNN Because of ‘Suspicious Package’

CNN New York was just evacuated. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/yZLB6Cep0i — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) October 24, 2018

The Time Warner Center in New York City, including CNN’s offices and studio, was evacuated Wednesday morning after a “suspicious package” was found there, the news network reports. The NYPD was at the scene and a bomb squad was investigating.

A fire alarm sounded live on the air as CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto discussed specific packages that were mailed to former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Those packages, which contain possible explosive materials, were intercepted by the Secret Service. A possible explosive device was also found outside of the home of Democratic megadonor George Soros in New York. Another package was sent to the White House, according to reports. The Secret Service, FBI and ATF are investigating the incidents as if they are connected. No suspect has been named. You can watch the moment CNN was evacuated below:

WATCH: CNN had to abruptly stop broadcasting from its studio in NYC while covering a story about bombs being sent to the Clintons and Obamas because an alarm suddenly went off about a "suspicious device" in the building. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/BKVnkdYpbZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2018

