Where Have Suspicious Packages Been Sent? (UPDATED LIST)

Several suspicious packages have been found around the country targeting Democratic political figures and at least one media organization. The packages, which contain possible explosive devices, were found at the home of billionaire liberal mega-donor George Soros, Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and CNN’s Manhattan offices. Federal authorities have not yet identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate, but are acting as if the packages are connected.

All of the potential devices were intercepted and none have detonated, but CNN is reporting that the packages contained “rudimentary, but functional,” explosives, with projectiles included in at least one. No injuries have been reported. There have been reports of devices being sent to the White House and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, but the Secret Service and Cuomo’s office have both denied those reports.

A suspicious package was also reported at a Sunrise, Florida, building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chair, has an office, CBS Miami reports. It has not been confirmed that a device was found there. A bomb squad was at the scene. The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper was also evacuated Wednesday morning for a suspicious package, according to Kate Morrissey, a reporter for the newspaper, but it was not immediately clear if the package contained a possible explosive device or if that incident is connected to the others. Morrissey said Democratic Senator Kamala Harris also has an office in the building. Another suspicious package led to the evacuation of NBC and CBS affiliates KSEE24 and CBS47 in Fresno, CBS47 reports. It is also not known if that incident is connected to the others.

NBC News reports the packages sent to Soros, the Clintons, the Obamas and CNN were all manila in color, have similar or identical components and all have a return address belonging to Wasserman Schultz. According to NBC’s Tom Winter, “There’s no suggestion OBVIOUSLY that Wasserman Schultz sent the packages.” MSNBC shared photos of one of the devices:

Photo of one of the explosive devices via MSNBC pic.twitter.com/vrkfdeVRyM — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 24, 2018

NBC News Exclusive: Below is a photo of one of the suspicious devices intercepted by law enforcement and obtained by NBC News: pic.twitter.com/sB9D8dhhaW — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 24, 2018

.@PeteWilliamsNBC shows image of package that was addressed to former CIA Director Brennan and sent to CNN in NYC. pic.twitter.com/mjfZMdfenx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service is investigating the packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas and said in a statement, “The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

According to CNN, the package delivered to its New York offices was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who does not work for the news network. Brennan, who has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump with his criticism of his administration, is a contributor to NBC News and MSNBC.

The White House issued a statement saying, “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

Here is a list of where the suspicious packages have been confirmed to have been found and details of those incidents:

George Soros’ Bedford, New York, Home

The first explosive device was found Monday, October 22 in the mailbox of the 88-year-old billionaire George Soros in Bedford, New York, according to NBC New York. Police were reviewing surveillance video to determine whether the package, which contained a device similar to a pipe bomb, was delivered to the home or sent through the regular mail, NBC New York reports. An employee at Soros’ home found the package about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

“We are working with our partners at @NewYorkFBI & @WestCtyPolice conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time,” the ATF tweeted.

Hillary & Bill Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York, Home

According to NBC News, another package was found Tuesday in Westchester County, New York, at the Chappaqua home of Hillary and Bill Clinton. The package was intercepted before it was delivered to the Clintons’ home.

Bill Clinton was at home Tuesday in New York, CNN reports. Hillary Clinton was at an event in Florida.

The Obamas’ Home in Washington D.C.

A third device was intercepted by the Secret Service after it was mailed to President Barack Obama in Washington D.C., the agency said in a statement. The package was addressed to the Obama’s home in D.C. It is not known if Obama or any of his family members were at the home on Tuesday. The Obamas have not commented.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.” President Donald Trump quotes Pence’s tweet and added, “I agree wholeheartedly!”

John Brennan at CNN’s Offices at the Time Warner Center in New York City

Another package was sent to the CNN offices at the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle in New York City. According to CNN, the package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who is not a CNN employee. The CNN studio and other offices in the building were evacuated and police have pushed people several blocks away from the building, according to CNN. The NYPD bomb squad removed the device from the building in a bomb containment vehicle.

Explosive device in transit now in NYPD containment unit. pic.twitter.com/Pt49kRm9UP — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018

“The package sent to Time Warner Center in New York was addressed to 10 Columbus Circle, according to two law enforcement sources. Both CNN and the Shops at Columbus Circle, a shopping mall, were listed at that address in internet searches,” CNN reports. “A Warner Media executive tells CNN’s Brian Stelter the package was received mid-morning, in the 9 a.m. hour.”

According to CNN, “The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive. The device was discovered in the mailroom of Time Warner Center.” Brian Stelter reports, “The evacuation at Time Warner Center includes WarnerMedia corporate offices and the offices for other Turner channels like TNT. It also includes the mall and the Whole Foods in the basement.”

The building was evacuated while Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were anchoring a newscast from the Manhattan office. New York-based reporters from the office have been reporting via cell phone from outside their offices while anchors in Washington D.C. lead the coverage of the incident.

