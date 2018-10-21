Andrew Gillum vs. Ron DeSantis Debate: How to Watch on TV or Live Stream Online

Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis are squaring off in their first debate, which will be televised nationally tonight on CNN. Read on for more details about how to watch the debate on TV or on live stream.

Debate Time & TV Channel

You can watch the debate starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’s expected to last for one hour.

The town hall will be broadcast live on CNN.

About the Debate

The debate will feature Democrat Gillum versus Republican DeSantis. It will start at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast from WEDU studios in Tampa (the local PBS), and broadcast live on CNN. They are expected to address key issues, including healthcare, taxes, and the environment.

A second debate between the two candidates will take place on Wednesday, October 24 on CBS24.

The latest survey from CNN showed Gillum polling at 54 percent to DeSantis’ 42 percent.

Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is mayor of Tallahassee. In a speech at St. Petersburg College on Friday, he assured the crowd that he wouldn’t be a pushover, Tampa Bay Times reported. “Don’t let this smooth taste fool you. I graduated high school in Gainesville — but I grew up in Miami-Dade.” He predicted many attacks during the CNN debate tonight, saying that DeSantis was going to call him a socialist and corrupt. “He takes his cues from Donald Trump,” he said.

DeSantis, meanwhile, resigned from his House seat in order to focus on the governor’s race. He opposes Medicaid expansion in Florida, and has been getting extensive support from President Donald Trump, who just tweeted his support again on Saturday morning.

Gillum, 39, has said that Florida should accept billions in federal funding to expand Medicaid, in order to help the economy and people who have to go to the ER rather than the doctor because they don’t have health insurance.

Friday was his first return to the campaign trail after Hurricane Michael. He called out DeSantis for running attack ads as the hurricane was approaching.

However, DeSantis noted that his campaign converted their events into hurricane supply drives.