‘Horseface’: Trump Insults Stormy Daniels on Twitter

Donald Trump called referred to Stormy Daniels as “horseface” in a tweet that mentioned Fox News and saw him refer to Michael Avenatti as a “3rd rate lawyer.” The full tweet read, ““Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials [sic] lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!” Trump also misspelled Daniels’ name in the message to the world. Trump tweeted again 14 minutes later in a message that was critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump then continued on a rant about the Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Michael Avenatti Said After the Tweet that Trump Was a ‘Misogynist’ & ‘An Embarrassment’

Michael Avenatti tweeted a response saying, “You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?”

You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Comedian Kathy Griffin responded to the Trump tweet with this message:

Trump Was Being Sued for Suggesting that Daniels Was Lying in Saying She Was Threatened About Coming Forward About Their Affair

Trump was making reference to the fact that a federal judge had earlier dismissed Daniels’ defamation suit against the president. Daniels was suing the president for saying that she was lying about being threatened about coming forward with her confession about a 2006-affair she had with Donald Trump. Daniels said she had been in accosted in 2011.

Trump tweeted in April 2018 that when Daniels had a sketch drawn of the man she says threatened her. Trump compared that sketch to Daniels’ then-husband, Glendon Crain.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The judgment in the suit said,” The Court agrees with Mr. Trump’s argument because the tweet in question constitutes “rhetorical hyperbole” normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States. The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement.” Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder told CNN, “No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels. The amount of the award for President Trump’s attorneys’ fees will be determined at a later date.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side