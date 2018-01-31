Glendon Crain, Stormy Daniels’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook/Glendon Crain

One person who has remained silent during the Donald Trump/Stormy Daniels controversy is the star’s long time husband. Daniels has been married to Glendon Crain, a drummer and porn producer, from Kansas City, since 2010. The couple has a daughter together. According to his IMDb page, Crain’s real name is Brendon Miller.

After admitting to having an affair with Donald Trump in an interview with In Touch in January 2017, Daniels made complete u-turn on the day of Trump’s first State of the Union address. A January 30 statement, Anthony Cormier, said, “Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump, many, many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.” Daniels goes on to say that she will not be offering any further comment on the issue.

The Wall Street Journal published a report on January 12 saying that Daniels was paid $130,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement relating to their alleged affair. Sources told the newspaper that the couple had multiple consensual encounters at Lake Tahoe when she was 27. The timeline quoted by the Journal would mean that Trump had been married to First Lady Melania Trump for one-year at the time.

Here’s what you need to know about Mr. Stormy Daniels:

1. Neither Crain or Daniels Thought They Would Ever Have Children; Until They Met Each Other

In 2012, Daniels gave an in-depth interview to the Daily Beast. Daniels said that both she and Crain had figured they would never have children until they began dating. The piece reads that Daniels “realized she’d met the right guy.” Daniels discussed doing two years worth of work in porn in one year because “I’m not like a normal mom. I can’t work while I’m pregnant. I did two years of work in one year.”

Daniels described Crain as being a great father saying, “He is great with our daughter because he has no problems doing anything with her that I do. He will take her to the bathroom in a restaurant and change a dirty diaper.” The porn star adds that her career is planned around Crain’s drumming schedule so at least one of them is home to look after their daughter. Daniels writes on her private Instagram bio, “Wife to a rockstar drummer, mommy to a superhero, cinematic genius and mediocre equestrian! I don’t start fights but I will finish them.”

2. Crain Was in the Only Band Ever Signed to Marilyn Manson’s Short Lived Record Label

Crain was a former drummer in Godhead, a heavy metal band that has the honor of being the only band ever signed to Marilyn Manson’s label, Posthuman Records in 2001. That same year, the band headlined the second stage at Ozzfest. Though Crain didn’t join the band until after their glory days, joining ranks in 2006, after a spell playing in Loser with former Manson musician John 5. Crain left Godhead in 2008. On his Instagram, Crain says, “Drummer for that band that you’ve heard of, that band you haven’t heard of, and that band you will never hear of.”

After leaving Godhead, Crain began performing with Hollywood Undead from 2008 until 2010. An online bio for Crain gives his nickname as Biscuitz and reads, “His musicality, diversity, and professionalism have kept him on the road as a touring musician for the last twelve years.” That same profile says that Crain has shared the stage with artists as diverse as Katy Perry and Linkin Park.

According to his IMDb page, Crain has appeared in 42 adult films, most of which involve his wife. Titles include Slumber Party Orgy, Love in an Elevator and most recently, 2015’s Seriously Slutty.

3. Just Like His Wife, Crain Is a Keen Equestrian

Both Crain and Daniels are equestrian enthusiasts, according to their social media pages. In 2010, Crain posted a photo to Facebook showing him and Daniels on their respective horses. His is named Danger Mouse while her’s is named Bailey.

4. Daniels Was Accused of Beating Up Her Boyfriend Before Crain

The Smoking Gun reported in 2009 that Daniels was accused of beating up a former husband, Michael Mosny, because she was upset over how he had done the laundry. The charging documents indicate that Daniels was also angry that Mosny had not paid a bill that she had given him money to pay.

Daniels admitted to officers that she had thrown a potted plant in the sink, thrown their wedding album on the floor and that she had broke some candles. Daniels was ultimately released on a $1,000 after being booked. According to documents in the case, at the time Daniels was living in Tampa.

The same year, Daniels was encouraged to run for senate in Louisiana in an attempt to unseat Republican David Vitter. Nearly a year after that, Daniels announced herself as a Republican. Some of Daniels’ political goals included child protection, encouraging women in business and the economy. The porn star stated that she would retire from the adult industry if elected. Ultimately, Daniels backed down in April 2010 after saying that the media never took her candidacy seriously as well as blaming a lack of funding. Daniels’ supporters had been using the slogan, “Stormy Daniels: Screwing People Honestly.”

5. Despite the Controversy, Melania Trump Attended Trump’s First State of the Union

Despite the allegations and admission of the affair by Daniels, Melania Trump attended the State of the Union, Trump’s first, on January 30. This comes amid rumors that since the Daniels story broke, Melania had decamped to a hotel rather than live with her husband. The day before the address, the New York Times reported that Melania was “blindsided” by the reports of an affair and payoff that Trump made to Daniels. Rather than go with her husband to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Melania went to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. as well as a trip to Mar-A-Lago that ended up costing the taxpayer $64,000.