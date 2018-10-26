Report: Shooting at Tekashi69 No-Jail-Time Celebration in NYC, Bodyguard Hit

The New York Police Department has shut down a three blocks of Madison Avenue in New York City Friday evening. It’s reported the police activity the NYPD described was a shooting at a party for rapper Takahsi69 who received no jail time in his child sex abuse case.

STREET CLOSURES: Due to a police investigation, Madison Avenue is closed between E 59 St and E 62 St. Additionally, E 60th street is closed between Park Ave and 5th Ave in #Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect heavy traffic in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/ows8CvVymA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 26, 2018

The Shade Room quoted the NYPD saying the shooting “took place at Madison Ave & E 59th St allegedly near Philippe Chow. Sources says there were no fatalities but at least one person was hit.”

Sources told The Shade Room the person shot was one of the rapper’s security detail.

TMZ reported “gunfire erupted” at the party to celebrate 6ix9ine avoiding a prison bid instead getting 4 years probation in his child sex case.

The tabloid reported Tekashi was with his record label when a bodyguard for the label executive “turned away 69’s entourage, saying the only person who could come into the restaurant was Tekashi himself. Tekashi’s security said hell no, and an argument erupted.”

TMZ reported that “a third party walked up and fired 4 shots, hitting Tekashi’s bodyguard in the stomach. The bodyguard was taken to the hospital.” Tekashi was reportedly not involved.

The Shade Room reported that rapper Alexis Sky was also at the restaurant. She posted to Instagram Friday afternoon but has not updated fans, many of whom asked if she was ok.

Tekashi69 posted this image to IG late Friday afternoon, likely just before the shooting.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was facing up to three years in prison and possible sex offender registration in his case. He was sentenced to serve probation for violating a plea deal made in his 2015 case for using an underage girl in a sex performance. This plea deal, four years of probation rather than three years behind bars came with a bonus: no sex offender registration.

Tekashi 69 avoids a 3 year prison sentence and gets sentenced to 4 years probation . The judge also does not require him to register as a sex offender. — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) October 26, 2018

It’s not clear if the incident could be interpreted as a probation violation.

This is a developing story.