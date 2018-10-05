Who Is Running to Replace Susan Collins?

In the wake of Susan Collins’ announcement that she will be voting yes on the Kavanaugh appointment, several politicians have already hinted at plans to run against Collins for the Senate seat in Maine.

These politicians include former Obama official Susan Rice, the Speaker of the Maine House, Sara Gideon, and even ME-01 Rep. Chellie Pingree, for now.

Here’s what you need to know.

Pingree, Rice, & Gideon All Tweeted Criticisms of Collins’ Decision to Vote Yes on Kavanaugh

Susan Collins finished her speech less than an hour ago and already, former Obama official Susan Rice and the Speaker of the Maine House, Sara Gideon, are expressing interesting in a 2020 Maine Senate bid. Keep an eye on ME-01 Rep. Chellie Pingree as well. — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) October 5, 2018

Susan Rice was previously Obama’s National Security Advisor; when someone tweeted out a question asking who would run to replace Collins, Rice replied to the tweet with a simple “Me.” She then followed up in a subsequent tweet that this was not an official campaign announcement, writing, “Many thanks for the encourgement. I’m not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better.”

As for Gideon, she tweeted after Collins’ speech, “I’m focused on expanding our House majority in # ME and electing @ JanetMillsforME as our governor, but after 11/6 I will be seriously considering how I can elevate the voices of people who deserve and demand to be heard and represented in DC.”

As for Pingree, she tweeted after the speech, “Rushing to advance this lifetime appointment amidst public outcry about Brett Kavanaugh’s qualifications, temperament and partisanship is reckless. Our nation’s highest court will decide laws that affect our grandchildren.”